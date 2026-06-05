Ranking Every Projected Starter for Duke Basketball

With the sheer depth that head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program boast next season, the starting five to open up the 2026-27 regular season could go a lot of different ways.

Granted, given the amount of talent coming into Durham, there seems to be a consensus pick for the Blue Devils' projected starting five, with the main position battle coming at the point guard spot between Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster, and the power forward spot between Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

For now, my projected starting lineup for Duke to kick off the season is John Blackwell, Foster, Dame Sarr, Williams, and Patrick Ngongba. Obviously, all of these starters will be important, but let's rank them based on how crucial their consistent production will be to the program.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. Cameron Williams

I still have Williams, Duke's highest-rated incoming 2026 recruit, as the starter at the power forward position. But this can easily change as the offseason moves forward.

The No. 4 overall player per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings, Williams has a wealth of long-term tools at 6'11" and 200 pounds. He's already shown prowess as a stellar rim protector and rebounder, with the length to guard most positions on the floor.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, his offensive game is raw. He has shown flashes of a consistent outside shot and can get to the rim, but his long-term outlook makes him an extremely enticing prospect to follow.

With so many guys that can fill in the four spot, like Boumtje Boumtje, Drew Scharnowski, or maybe even a Bryson Howard or Sebastian Wilkins at times for small ball, it's hard to imagine Williams playing substantially more minutes than the rest of the guys at that spot in the rotation.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

4. Dame Sarr

For similar reasons to Williams, Duke has a plethora of wings that Scheyer can plug and play at any point. However, what sets Sarr apart is his defense.

The Italian wing was arguably the Blue Devils' best defender last season, and it's what kept him in the starting lineup consistently as a freshman. The 6'8" product came into college basketball regarded as one of the best outside shooters in the 2025 recruiting class, but shot just 32.3% from the perimeter on 3.5 attempts last season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr's defense along the perimeter will be difficult to replicate, but I fully expect his outside shooting to take a major step forward. The proof is already there, as Sarr shot 40% from three when he played professionally with FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague.

However, at least on paper, the Blue Devils have lengthy shooters all over the floor who can fill in that 3-and-D role.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

3. Caleb Foster

Foster will be a critical aspect to Duke's rotation next season, but with arguably the deepest backcourt in college basketball residing in Durham, he sits at No. 3.

Along with Foster, Boozer, and Blackwell, incoming 5-star rookie Deron Rippey Jr. rounds out the guard rotation. I project Foster to be the starter due to his experience in big moments and his impact on winning in so many different ways.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The 6'5" guard is coming off a career year as a junior, tallying career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on 3.0 attempts.

Foster very well might've been Duke's best perimeter defender a season ago and is an elite rebounding guard. He will fulfill whatever role is needed game to game and will complement a score-first guard like Blackwell perfectly.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) prepares to shootvduring a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2. Patrick Ngongba

Duke's frontcourt depth is much better this coming season than it was last season, but Ngongba still must be Scheyer's defensive anchor down low. The 6'11" big man averaged 2.0 assists and over a block a night last season as his two-way potential skyrocketed, turning him into a projected 2026 first-round NBA Draft pick.

The key with Ngongba is health. Through two seasons in Durham, he has missed a total of 15 games. Ngongba has a chance to be one of the most productive two-way centers in college basketball, but he must stay on the floor. If he can continue to grow offensively and maintain his status as an elite rim protector, Duke could end up being the best defensive unit in college basketball.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. John Blackwell

In order for the Blue Devils to come anywhere near their offensive ceiling, the Wisconsin transfer has to turn into one of the best scoring guards in college basketball. Blackwell came to Duke to have the ball in his hands and be a No. 1 scoring option, and he will get that opportunity with the perfect complementary pieces around him.

Blackwell is a career 44% shooter from the field and a career 37% shooter from three, but this is the first time in his career where he has the freedom to be the true top guy offensively. He has the game and supporting cast to put together an All-American campaign, but if he can't continue his efficient volume scoring consistently, Duke will be in trouble on the offensive end.