The 2027 5-Star Prospect Duke Basketball Should Prioritize

The 2027 recruiting class is a very interesting case not only for the Duke basketball program but also for head coaches and staff around the country.

The recruiting class as a whole is generally viewed as weak relative to other recent classes, which could lead coaches to recruit its top players without expecting them to be key contributors right away.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Scheyer and his staff prioritized the transfer portal and roster retention this offseason rather than bringing in elite freshmen to lead the rotation. That doesn't mean the Blue Devils' incoming rookies aren't extremely talented, but they will not be leading the charge out of the gate like in past years. Now, some of that probably had to do with the lack of players in the class ready to make an all-conference-esque impact in college basketball right away.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Blue Devils have offered a few elite prospects, but there's one they should prioritize right now.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Should Prioritize 5-Star Center Lewis Uvwo

Lewis Uvwo has recently turned heads as a legit long-term prospect, and although the 2027 recruiting class isn't gaining all that excitement, Uvwo's ceiling looks very high.

The 6'10" big man is currently rated as the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 center, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. The performances the Nigeria native just put together at Nike Peach Jam have turned him into maybe the best defensive prospect in the entire class.

With Nightrydas in Peach Jam, Uvwo averaged 11.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a ridiculous six blocks per game. 42 total blocks in seven games is one way to gain some attention as a recruit.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uvwo notched 10 blocks in a game against Team Herro, nine against Drive Nation, and eight against Jet Academy. He won the EYBL 17U Defensive Player of the Year award after averaging six blocks in Peach Jam, six blocks in four games in Session II, and 6.3 blocks across three games in Session I. Uvwo has averaged at least three blocks per game in each session of the Nike EYBL 17U season.

What makes Uvwo so intriguing is that he is still so new to the game of basketball. He has been playing the game for less than three years, but with a 7'7" wingspan and a high level of athleticism, he could develop into a special player.

🏆 History made.



Introducing the first-ever 17U EYBL Defensive Player of the Year: Lewis Uvwo.



5.1 BPG



A relentless rim protector who anchored one of the league’s top defenses all season long. pic.twitter.com/TSeUhWvj06 — EliteYouthBasketball (@NikeEYB) July 22, 2026

Uvwo's offensive game obviously needs a lot of work, but he is already a big-time lob threat and a solid roller out of the pick-and-roll. Peach Jam seemed to really garner him some national attention, but he should become Duke's priority in the 2027 recruiting class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Should Prioritize Uvwo Right Now

Duke has offered two other 5-star 2027 prospects in guards Adan Diggs and Beckham Black. 4-star wing Kager Knueppel is already committed to the Blue Devils.

Aside from Uvwo's intriguing upside, the guard room for Duke a year from now is so up in the air; heavily recruiting two guards, especially from a weak recruiting class, might not be the best option.

Since the NCAA has adopted a new age-based eligibility model, both John Blackwell and Caleb Foster are eligible for the 2027-28 college basketball season. Who knows if they will want to come back for a fifth year, but it is on the table.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the Blue Devils have sophomore Cayden Boozer and 5-star rookie Deron Rippey Jr. to make up what is one of the deepest backcourts in college basketball heading into the season. There is a world where all four of Duke's guards could come back for 2027-28, and there is also a world where none could come back. However, the latter seems much less likely.

In the frontcourt, Patrick Ngongba was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. If he stays healthy and takes a step forward this year, like he is expected to, his draft stock could move inside the top 20 in a weak 2027 draft class.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has to spend at least two years in college before heading to the NBA, and it's probably more likely than not that Drew Scharnowski will be back in a year, but neither of those two is a true center.

If Ngongba leaves, Duke will have a huge hole at center. That isn't to say that Uvwo will be ready to fill in as the starting center from day one in 2027, but his long-term potential is only growing, especially since he is so new to the game.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke probably won't lose all four of its guards after this season, and maybe even three come back. Either way, guys like Black and Diggs, based on the general view of the 2027 class, might not be ready as a commanding backcourt for a championship-caliber team right away.

Uvwo is already a stellar shot-blocker, and his offensive game will expand over time. Duke's backcourt could look very similar in 2027-28, and if it does, it will probably make Duke much less attractive to recruits like Black and Diggs if they're playing sparingly off the bench.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a prospect like Uvwo, who is still so raw, that could be the perfect situation. Even if Ngongba heads to the NBA after this season, Scheyer and Co. would probably tap into the portal, or maybe Maxime Meyer is ready to start as a sophomore, and Uvwo can wait on the bench and develop.