Duke Receives Massive News From Caleb Foster
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Duke basketball has had a remarkable week of roster news, but the most significant development may have come last, with Caleb Foster announcing his return for his senior season.
Foster averaged a career-high 8.3 points per game last season, a meaningful jump after a dip in production during his sophomore year, while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. The raw numbers tell part of the story.
The leadership and steadiness he brought to a roster built around two highly touted underclassmen tell the rest. While Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans drew most of the attention, Foster was the player quietly holding the backcourt together and functioning as a true point guard for the Blue Devils.
His return is bigger than any stat line suggests.
Why Foster's Return Means More for Jon Scheyer
Patrick Ngongba is the most talented player returning to Duke next season. But Caleb Foster is the most important one, and there is a meaningful distinction between those two things.
Scheyer enters his fifth season as head coach, having never had a player he recruited stay in Durham for all four years of his college career. The seniors he has had, players like Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis, came to Duke as transfers. Jeremy Roach was recruited by Coach K and spent his COVID year at Baylor. None of them represent what Foster represents.
Foster was recruited by Scheyer, arrived as a freshman, and will graduate as a Blue Devil. He will be the first player in the Scheyer era to complete that full journey. That kind of continuity and loyalty is the foundation on which programs are built, and it reflects an important aspect of the culture Scheyer is developing in Durham.
In that sense, Scheyer is beginning to follow the path laid by coaches who have built lasting programs through player retention and development, coaches like Tom Izzo at Michigan State, Rick Barnes at Tennessee, and Dan Hurley at UConn. Those programs are defined not just by the talent they attract but by the relationships that keep players committed through four years. Foster's return is the first clear sign that Duke under Scheyer is capable of that same kind of loyalty.
What Foster Brings for Senior Season
With Foster officially back in the fold, Duke should be considered a top team in the country heading into next season, and Foster himself deserves consideration as a preseason All-American candidate for the first time in his career.
The most compelling on-court argument for that case starts with the Ngongba and Foster two-man game. Foster's perimeter shooting forces defenses to make difficult decisions in the pick-and-roll. If defenders go over the screen to contain Foster, they leave Ngongba as a lob threat rolling to the basket.
If they drop back to protect the rim, Foster has a clean look from three. It is the kind of simple but punishing action that is very difficult to guard when both players are operating at a high level, and both will enter next season with significant motivation to prove themselves.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.