How Duke’s Rippey is Expected to Fit Next Season

A lot of attention has gone to Duke’s incoming freshman class headlined by Cameron Williams and Joaquim Bountje Bountje, but there is another prospect that many are forgetting about.

Deron Rippey Jr., a five-star guard from Brooklyn, New York, will be joining the Blue Devils for next season as part of their loaded freshmen class.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rippey was named a McDonald’s All-American last season and was named Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in both 2025 and 2026. As such, Rippey is widely considered one of the top prospects in the country and is quite a huge get for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.

Rippey Drawing Strong Comparisons

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rippey’s style of play has often drawn comparisons to other flashy, short guards such as Ja Morant and Derrick Rose. Rippey excels in the open floor in the transition, and has incredible athletic abilities which allow him to finish at the rim with ease.

His speed in the backcourt is sure to give opposing defenses nightmares, and he still has room to grow in other areas, but he brings a lot of game with him to Durham this season. Alongside Williams and Bountje Bountje , Rippey should fit right in to give the Blue Devils a three-headed freshman monster.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has had a lot of success with rookie players in the past, and they’ll look to have the same success for the 2026-27 season. The young guard figures to be the Blue Devils’ future at the point guard position going forward. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello broke down how Rippey fits with the Blue Devils this season and beyond.

Borzello’s Breakdown

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Rippey Jr. is an ultra-aggressive playmaker at the point guard position, using his speed and explosiveness to make plays at both ends of the floor. He's difficult to keep out of the lane with the ball in his hands, possessing high-level playmaking and finishing ability and a developing shooting stroke," said Borzello.

"Defensively, he is a menace for opposing guards, constantly creating havoc with his on-ball pressure. His commitment gives Duke the No. 1 recruiting class at this point in the cycle,” Borzello said.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will now look to contend for the national championship next season with their loaded freshmen class. How much Rippey will be involved right away remains to be seen, especially given the fact that guard Cayden Boozer is also returning next season, but he’ll look to earn himself some serious playing time very early on in his freshman year next season.