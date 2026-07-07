How Duke Could Have Another Star Freshman This Upcoming Season

The Duke Blue Devils have had a lot of success with star freshmen in recent years, and they could have another one or two waiting in the wings.

In each of the last two seasons, a Blue Devil freshman has walked away with the Naismith College Player of the Year Award. In the 2024-25 season, it was Cooper Flagg. Last season, it was Cameron Boozer. Each player enjoyed a remarkable one-and-done season at Jon Scheyer’s program before taking their talents to the NBA. So far, Flagg has already come away with an NBA Rookie of the Year Award, and Boozer will be in the running for it this year.

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) advances against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flagg and Boozer have been key pieces to Duke’s deep postseason success over the past two seasons. While neither squad was able to take home the national title, both went to at least the Elite Eight, and Flagg’s 2024-25 team made an appearance in the Final Four.

Duke May Have More Stars on the Way

After those two success stories, the Blue Devils may have found their next freshman prodigy to lead the way. This time, there are two candidates for the distinction: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is a 5-star prospect who was a McDonald's All-American this past year. As a 6-foot-10, versatile power forward, Williams has all the tools necessary to succeed with the Blue Devils as a freshman, similar to what Flagg and Boozer were able to accomplish. As of now, the thought is that he will be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Boumtje Boumtje’s Prowess

As for Boumtje Boumtje, he might just be the best overall prospect in all of amateur basketball right now. The seven-footer has a very unique skillset, with NBA shooting range, a solid handle, great finishing skills, and also excels as a rim protector. The 17-year-old will be at Duke for at least two seasons because of his age, making him draft eligible in 2028.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje just took home MVP honors at the FIBA U17 World Cup. Playing for Team USA, Boumtje Boumtje averaged 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the tournament, and capped it off with a 20-point, 15-rebound performance to go along with three blocks in the championship game against Serbia.

Both players will now prepare for their freshman years at Duke as they look to make an immediate impact on a team that is aiming to compete for the National Championship once again.