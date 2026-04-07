Duke's Rivers' Pro Day Has Scouts Buzzing About His Stock

The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and several Duke football players have a realistic shot at hearing their names called.

The highest-graded Blue Devil in this year's class is senior cornerback Chandler Rivers. His strongest evaluation comes from PFF, which ranks him as the 83rd best player overall and the 12th best cornerback prospect in the 2026 draft. Even at the lower end of his projections, Rivers is firmly in the day two to day three conversation.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) tries to tackle Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

PFF has been particularly complimentary of Rivers' ability to play lockdown defense without drawing penalties. He graded out at 90.7 during his junior season, one of the highest marks among cornerbacks in the country that year.

Over four seasons at Duke, Rivers logged 3,186 defensive snaps and allowed just one touchdown in coverage in 2025, while holding opposing passers to a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeting him for the third consecutive year. Over the past three seasons, he was flagged just four times while playing more than 70 percent of his snaps on the outside, a remarkable mark of discipline for a cornerback playing that volume of snaps.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following his pro day workout on March 23rd, ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that Rivers has been receiving strong reviews from scouts, with several considering him a potential starter as a nickel cornerback at the NFL level.

Following his Pro Day yesterday, #Duke CB Chandler Rivers is one prospect that scouts have continued to rave about. Many view him as a starting nickel on the next level. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 24, 2026

Rivers at Duke

Chandler Rivers established himself as one of the better cornerback prospects in this year's NFL Draft class through four years of consistent, high-level play. Appearing in 13 games every single season, Rivers was a cornerstone of the Duke defense and a significant reason the Blue Devils were able to compete in the ACC and ultimately win the ACC Championship last season.

Throughout his career, Rivers was effective both inside and outside the field. Whether playing man or zone coverage, quarterbacks consistently avoided throwing to his side, and when they did, Rivers made them pay. In four years as a Blue Devil , he recorded 223 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, seven interceptions, and 36 pass deflections.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While his senior season did not quite reach the heights of his standout junior year, Rivers was still a quality starter and a reliable presence in the secondary. He finished with 59 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and 10 pass deflections, earning All-ACC Second Team recognition in the process.

A Blue Devil Ready for the Next Level

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers leaves Duke as one of the most decorated and dependable defensive backs in program history, and his NFL Draft profile reflects everything he built over four years. The combination of disciplined technique, penalty avoidance, and the ability to play both inside and outside gives him a versatile profile that translates well to the professional game.

The rave reviews from his pro day only strengthen the case that scouts see a player who can contribute early. Whether he is selected on day two or day three, Rivers has the tools and the track record to earn a roster spot and grow into a starting role. For Duke football, sending a player of his caliber to the next level is a meaningful step in building the program's reputation as an NFL pipeline.