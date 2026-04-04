'Toughness' Key for New Duke RB Coach Rodney Freeman

After the Duke football program lost its former running backs coach, Chris Foster, to the University of Florida, it quickly pivoted and brought in Rodney Freeman, who had previously been the running backs coach at East Carolina.

Freeman spent two seasons with the Pirates after spending one year in the same position at Utah State. In Foster's first season with ECU, it totaled 2,241 yards on the ground to go along with 23 touchdowns. In 2025, the Pirates ranked fifth in the American Conference in rushing touchdowns (31), seventh in rushing yards per game (176.3), and eighth in total rushing yards (2,292).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Run Game Was Elite in 2025

In his lone year with the program, Foster completely turned around a Duke run game that was lackluster in 2024. That season, the Blue Devils finished 16th in the ACC in total rushing yards (1,202) and rushing yards per game (92.5), while finishing 15th in rushing touchdowns (13).

In 2025 under Foster, the Blue Devils were eighth in the conference in total rushing yards (1,934), ninth in average yards per game (138.1), and sixth in total touchdowns (26).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After coming over from Greenville, NC, Freeman will now have a chance to work with rising sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, who emerged as one of the best running backs in the ACC.

The former 3-star recruit began the 2025 campaign at the bottom of the depth chart, but it didn't take long for Sheppard to become Duke's workhorse back.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Sheppard ranked second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and sixth in average yards per carry (5.7).

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rodney Freeman Details Duke Run Game Outlook

Ahead of his first season on the Duke coaching staff, Freeman laid out his keys for success for the Blue Devils in 2026.

"They're going to be disciplined," Freeman said. "They're going to know what to do. They're going to know when to do it, and they're going to know how to do it."

Florida State Seminoles running back CJ Campbell (22) makes his way down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Fsu Spring Game008 | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

"They're going to have a chip on their shoulder, and they're going to play with a different level of toughness that I think is mandatory when it comes to this game of football, and I think that you have to have it to be successful in whichever position that you play."

Now at his third stop in four years, Freeman looks to continue the rush attack success in Durham.