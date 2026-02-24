Duke Cements Itself at Top of National Standings
The Duke Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) are coming off what is likely their biggest win of the entire season, as the Blue Devils took down Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. over the weekend to make a major statement. Michigan had won its previous 11 games heading into the contest.
This was the second straight season that Jon Scheyer has scheduled a marquee non-conference game for his team in the middle of February, and both years it has paid off. In 2025, the Blue Devils faced Illinois at Madison Square Garden in February, taking down the Fighting Illini 110-67.
In 2024-25, Duke's win over Illinois felt like a major stepping stone, as it allowed the Blue Devils to prove further that they were one of the best teams in the nation, given the ACC was extremely weak and Duke wasn't afforded many opportunities to secure signature wins in-conference.
The ACC is in a much better place this year, but Duke has now officially cemented itself in the conversation to be the best team in college basketball this season. Before the heavyweight bout against the Wolverines, it felt like Duke was somewhat flying under the radar in terms of true national title favorites. That is no longer the case.
Duke Seals Top Overall Spot in AP Poll
Duke entered its contest against Michigan ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25, and the Wolverines entered as the top team in the land. As was expected after the Blue Devils' win, Duke has become the new No. 1 team in the country.
The Blue Devils are now the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, followed by Arizona, Michigan, Iowa State, and Houston rounding out the top five, in that order.
Three other ACC teams were included in this week's poll: Virginia at No. 11, North Carolina at No. 18, and Louisville at No. 24.
Duke Still Behind Michigan in NET and at KenPom
Despite a head-to-head victory over the Wolverines on a neutral floor, Duke is still at No. 2 in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom, behind Michigan.
The Blue Devils are now 12-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 16-2 across the first two quadrants, 13-0 at home, 4-1 on neutral courts, and 8-1 in true road games.
Duke is rated seventh nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The only other programs in the top ten in both metrics are Michigan and Arizona.
