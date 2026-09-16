Scheyer Reveals Intense Internal War That Kept Him at Duke

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with arguably the best roster in the sport.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff did an outstanding job building a roster ready to win in today's college sports landscape. Experience, continuity, talent, depth, length. Practically anything you could want on a championship-caliber roster, Duke has.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer has established himself as one of the best young coaches in college basketball. But for a brief time, there was a little uncertainty about whether Scheyer would actually be Duke's head coach this season.

Dallas Mavericks Heavily Pursued Jon Scheyer

Now, that is not at all to say that Scheyer hinted at potentially taking another job, but he was gaining serious NBA interest this offseason. When the Dallas Mavericks fired head coach Jason Kidd, Scheyer and former Michigan head coach Dusty May eventually emerged as leading candidates.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May, along side Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was later reported that Dallas " made multiple runs " at Scheyer and held a meeting with him. 2025 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick and Mavericks franchise cornerstone, Cooper Flagg, was coached by Scheyer in Durham. Additionally, several former Blue Devils also play for the Mavericks.

In the end, Scheyer turned down the NBA and stayed with the Blue Devils, and May became the franchise's next head coach. Again, Scheyer never hinted at taking the job with the Mavericks, but Dallas certainly was in hot pursuit of him.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer Reveals Why He Had To Remain at Duke

If Scheyer decided to head to the NBA, it obviously would've been a devastating blow for Duke fans everywhere. Still, it would've been impossible to fault a young head coach for taking the opportunity to coach at the highest level of basketball in the world.

Scheyer staying in Durham says a lot about what winning at his alma mater means to him, and after the program's recent NCAA Tournament heartbreak, he is looking to avenge that.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scheyer has been everything fans could've asked for as Duke's head coach. In four seasons, he has delivered three ACC Tournament titles, back-to-back ACC regular-season and tournament crowns, four NCAA Tournament appearances, two Elite Eight appearances, and a Final Four appearance. He also became the fastest coach in ACC history to reach 100 wins.

However, his resume and success at the helm of the Blue Devils have been tainted by recent NCAA Tournament collapses. In 2026, the Blue Devils blew a 15-point halftime lead against UConn in the Elite Eight. In 2025, they surrendered a 66-59 lead to Houston in the Final Four with under a minute and a half to go.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both losses were among the biggest collapses in the history of the Big Dance, and unfortunately, they will continue to cloud Scheyer's legacy until he cuts down the nets in early April. Granted, the 2026-27 roster might be the best he has had yet.

In a recent appearance on the Glue Guys Podcast, hosted by Shane Battier, Alex Smith, and Ravi Gupta, Scheyer revealed why he chose to stay in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning basket in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, anybody that knows me, I wouldn't be able to live with myself not seeing this thing through," Scheyer said. "I mean, that's just the bottom line. And, you know, I'm at a one-of-one place where not often you get your dream job when you're 33, and that's what happened to me. And, you know, I feel like we've, you know, I'm really proud of the start we've gotten off to and the continuation of what has been built here. But I think we got so much left to do."

"In some ways it made me even stronger in terms of my dedication and what we have to do here, right. Because I think, when you're presented with something different, it makes you be critical of the position or the place you're at. Although I don't think there's a lot to be critical about here," Scheyer later added.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Jon Scheyer Head to the NBA in the Future?

After turning down an opportunity to coach in the NBA and his former blue-chip prospect in Flagg this summer, it's hard to imagine Scheyer leaving any time before winning a National Championship, a feat I absolutely think he will accomplish at Duke.

However, whenever that time comes when he does bring the sixth title to Durham, who's to say whether he could take a job in the NBA afterward? Coaching in the NBA is the highest level a coach can reach, and it would be admirable to see Scheyer eventually make that leap.

But for now, Scheyer is the head man at Duke, and is already one of the best coaches in the sport.