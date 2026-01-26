Duke’s Scheyer Joins Growing List Calling for Stronger Enforcement

Charles Bediako’s return to college basketball to play for Alabama has become a major topic of discussion across the sport. The former Crimson Tide center spent two seasons with the program before entering the NBA Draft following his sophomore year. After going undrafted, Bediako spent time playing in the NBA G League.

His situation is not an isolated case, as more former professional players are finding their way back to the college level. One notable example is James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick in the NBA Draft, who committed to Baylor. Through six games with the Bears, Nnaji has averaged just 1.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Several high-profile coaches have voiced concerns about the trend, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, UConn’s Dan Hurley, and Arkansas’ John Calipari. All three have expressed frustration with the lack of clarity and consistency surrounding eligibility rules for players returning from professional leagues.

Bediako recently made his return to game action for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee. Although Alabama fell to the Volunteers, Bediako delivered a strong performance, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, three rebounds, and making an impact defensively with two blocks and two steals.

Legendary former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski previously shared his thoughts on the situation, emphasizing the need for fair and consistent policies across college basketball. Now, current Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has added his voice to the conversation.

Jon Scheyer on the Current State of College Basketball

“The fact that I just started being a head coach four years ago at 33, I thought I was as adaptable and flexible as any head coach out there, embracing the fact that there is going to be tremendous change,” Scheyer said.

“You don’t need me to tell you that a lot is screwed up right now. I’m very invested in the future of college basketball, and I want to be a big part of how we can create change. Sitting up here, I can tell you there have been three or four or even more times this year where you stop and scratch your head and say, ‘How is that possible?’ That’s part of it, though. The biggest thing is, how can you talk about changes being made if you don’t have enforcement?”

As more former professional players continue to re-enter the college ranks, the debate surrounding eligibility and fairness shows no signs of slowing down. Coaches across the country are calling for clearer rules and stronger enforcement from the NCAA to ensure a level playing field. Until meaningful changes are implemented, situations like Bediako’s are likely to remain controversial — and increasingly common — throughout college basketball.

