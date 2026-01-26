Duke Chimes In on Charles Bediako Situation

The world of college athletics is constantly changing, and sometimes it feels like no one has any idea what's going on. How a player is regarded as eligible is consistently different from what it has been for years, and it's getting out of hand for lots of fans around the sport of college basketball.

Earlier this year, it was determined that former college players could return to school if they never signed a professional contract. Midway through the 2025-26 campaign, Baylor signed James Nnaji, who was the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dec 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center James Nnaji (46) during warmups before the game against the Arlington Baptist Patriots at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Nnaji went to play in Europe professionally after being drafted, but never signed a contract in the NBA. He decided to head back to college and is now averaging 1.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Bears.

Now, another former college player has returned to the sport, as former Alabama center Charles Bediako was recently ruled eligible and made his second debut for the Crimson Tide on Jan. 24, tallying 13 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in 25 minutes.

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward London Jemison (6) and Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) defend a shot inside by Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Bediako Becomes Second Former Player To Head Back to College

Bediako spent 2021-23 with Alabama before making the jump to the NBA. He went undrafted and spent the next three seasons in the G League, but never appeared in an NBA game.

Thus, an Alabama judge deemed the 6' 11" big man as eligible to come back and play in college. It was later revealed that the judge who cleared Bediako to play, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Jim Roberts, was a six-figure booster to the Crimson Tide.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Weighs In on Bediako’s Return

Tennessee took down Alabama 79-73 in Bediako's return to college basketball, and their social media team had some fun and threw shade at the fact that the center had seen time in the G League.

The Vols tagged the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Not only did Tennessee get involved, but the Duke basketball social media team did as well. The Duke Men's Basketball account replied "lol" to that post on X, and it can be seen in the comments.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Now, Bediako didn't do anything wrong, technically. However, it is becoming increasingly ridiculous which players are allowed to compete in the college game, especially those who have moved up to the highest level of basketball in the world.

Who knows where this is headed, but the Duke program clearly doesn't seem to be a fan of it.

