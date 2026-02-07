Why This UNC Matchup Is Different From Duke’s Perspective

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) are gearing up for the first edition of the best rivalry in college basketball, as the Blue Devils will head to Chapel Hill to take on No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) on Saturday at 6:30 pm ET.

Obviously, this is the most storied rivalry in the history of college hoops and remains one of the premier rivalries in sports altogether. Over the years, regardless of where each program stood in the season, almost every contest felt like an instant classic.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, this season's series between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels feels like the best matchup on paper in recent years. North Carolina is one of the very few teams in college basketball that can match the length of Duke. Additionally, although Carolina isn't an elite defensive team all-around, it defends the paint extremely well, where the Blue Devils like to make their living.

It will also bring arguably the best one-on-one matchup the sport could produce in Cameron Boozer versus Caleb Wilson. Both are two of the most productive players in the nation and are projected to be top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a shot defended by Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Surprisingly enough, two projected top-five upcoming NBA Draft selections facing off in this rivalry hasn't happened in quite some time.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks out California Golden Bears guard Nolan Dorsey (21) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson Provides Matchup Fans Haven’t Seen in Decades

Duke produces lottery picks year in and year out, and UNC typically does the same, or so that is what's believed. Shockingly, this is the first game between Duke and UNC where both teams, in all likelihood, will have a player selected in the top five of the NBA Draft since 1989.

"If Wilson and Boozer are indeed selected top five this summer, it would mark the first time since 1989 that this rivalry has had a prospect matchup with those credentials," CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno wrote "That year, North Carolina's J.R. Reid was selected No. 5 and Duke's Danny Ferry was taken No. 2 overall."

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a three point basket against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Duke Has Had No Shortage of Draft Success

The Blue Devils crank out lottery picks like few other programs. In 2025, the Blue Devils had two in Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg. Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall in 2023. Duke had three top ten picks in 2019. The list goes on.

However, the Tar Heels have been in a bit of a draft slump. UNC's last lottery picks were Coby White and Cam Johnson in 2019.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) controls the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although, that is all probably going to change after the 2026 draft.

