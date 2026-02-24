1 Fascinating Reason Duke's Win Boosted College Basketball

Then-No. 3 Duke (25-2, 13-1 ACC) took down then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63 on Saturday night in what could be the best game of the entire 2025-26 college basketball season. It wasn't the prettiest outing by any means, but it featured arguably the top two teams in the entire sport.

Michigan and Duke entered the contest on Saturday and remain as the top two teams in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom. All that changes is that the Blue Devils will take over the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 and become the new projected top overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Part of what makes March Madness so great is the uncertainty. In most years, it feels like several teams could cut down the nets in early April, and every year some teams come out of nowhere and make a run.

That's no different in 2025-26. The top of college basketball is probably as elite as it has ever been, with the largest talent pool that the sport has ever had. Most viewed Michigan as the clear-cut best team in college hoops before its loss over the weekend, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Blue Devils take that spot as the nation's top team.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devil during the game against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Insider Explains Why Duke’s Win Is Good for College Basketball

As of now, there are anywhere from three to five teams that could have a legitimate argument made for them to be considered the best team in college basketball. What Duke's win over Michigan showed is that no one is safe, and fans could be in for a fantastic March Madness.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explained why the Blue Devils' coming out on top on Saturday is overall a good thing for college basketball.

"I think that my main takeaway is that this was a good result for college basketball," Norlander said.

"If Michigan won, and Michigan won with some room to reach, then it would've been on a tier to itself...We've got this three-team race...Who is the best team in college basketball?"

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts during the during the second half after scoring against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Blue Devils Just Opened Up Major Discussion

Michigan didn't just look like one of the most dominant teams this season at times, but one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. Heading into its matchup against Duke, it had won 11 in a row, most recently coming off a 91-80 victory over then-No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena, one of the most difficult places to play in the entire country. The Wolverines had also beaten 10 opponents by 30 points or more.

What the Blue Devils just showed is that every team is vulnerable, which is great for the sport. Any team can beat any team at any time, which makes for a fantastic second and third weekend of the big dance.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.