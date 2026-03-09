When scouts and analysts discuss Cameron Boozer, the most common theme is consistency.

The Duke freshman has delivered elite production this season, averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Across 31 games, Boozer has recorded 17 double-doubles while leading the No. 1-ranked team in the country to a 29–2 record.

When evaluating how Boozer’s game translates to the NBA, several player comparisons frequently surface. Among them, one name stands out as the most fitting: Kevin Love during his early years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kevin Love Comparison

During his lone season at UCLA, Kevin Love averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks before being selected fifth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Love quickly blossomed into a star in Minnesota. During the 2010–11 season, he won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, jumping from 14.0 points per game to 20.2 while averaging a remarkable 15.2 rebounds per game — the highest mark of his career.

He continued that growth the following season, averaging 26.0 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while earning another All-Star selection, an All-NBA Second Team nod and finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Although injuries slowed him the following year — including two broken bones in his right hand that limited him to just 18 games — Love bounced back the next season with 26.1 points per game, earning his third All-Star appearance and another All-NBA Second Team selection.

Love’s dominance in Minnesota was a major reason the Cleveland Cavaliers traded the No. 1 picks from the 2013 and 2014 drafts (Anthony Bennett and Andrew Wiggins), along with a 2015 first-round pick, to acquire him as a key piece alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

While many remember Love primarily for his championship run in Cleveland, his Minnesota years showcased just how impactful he was.

That comparison bodes well for Boozer.

Both players are listed at 6-foot-9 and thrive as elite rebounders. They each combine a physical inside presence with a soft touch around the rim.

Boozer also shows the ability to stretch the floor, similar to Love, while operating with a high basketball IQ. Some scouts have even suggested Boozer is further along as a freshman than Love was at UCLA, particularly on the defensive end within team defensive schemes.

Al Horford Comparison

Another player frequently linked to Boozer is Al Horford.

While Horford spent most of his NBA career playing center with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, he was a power forward during his college career at Florida, starting alongside center Joakim Noah during the Gators’ back-to-back national championship runs.

Like Boozer and Love, Horford stands at 6-foot-9 and was known for his high basketball IQ and polished offensive skill set.

Both players project as strong team defenders with high floors as prospects. However, Horford entered the NBA with a stronger defensive reputation, averaging roughly 1.35 steals and 2.65 blocks per game during his sophomore and junior seasons at Florida.

Offensively, Horford averaged around 18 points and 12 rebounds during his final two seasons with the Gators while shooting an impressive 60.8% from the field.

The biggest difference between Horford and Boozer is perimeter shooting.

Horford did not extend his range to the three-point line until later in his NBA career. Boozer, meanwhile, has already demonstrated that ability, shooting 40.7% from three-point range on 3.6 attempts per game.

Horford eventually developed into a very reliable NBA player, averaging 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds across nine seasons in Atlanta — the type of steady production that made him one of the league’s most respected frontcourt players.

Still, many believe Boozer’s long-term ceiling could be even higher.

Other Player Comparisons

A few other names occasionally surface when discussing Boozer’s style of play.

Paul Millsap — An undersized power forward who averaged around 17 points per game during a seven-year stretch of his career while shooting roughly 36% from three-point range and providing strong defense.

Paolo Banchero — Another 6-foot-9 forward with a similar physical frame. Both players possess strong scoring ability, advanced passing skills and the basketball IQ to operate as offensive focal points.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Boozer’s projection lands somewhere between these comparisons.

His ceiling could surpass what Kevin Love achieved during his Minnesota years, while his floor resembles the type of consistent production Al Horford provided throughout his NBA career.

Boozer projects as an All-NBA caliber power forward with a well-rounded skill set. While he may not possess the highlight-driven flash of prospects like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Caleb Wilson, his overall game is remarkably polished.

There may be no such thing as a completely “safe pick” in the NBA Draft. But among the projected top four prospects in the 2026 class, Boozer may very well be the least likely to disappoint.

