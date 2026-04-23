This Potential Returner Would Make Duke Clear No. 1 Team

Duke basketball has had a transformative offseason. Patrick Ngongba is returning for his junior season, John Blackwell has committed as a transfer, Cayden Boozer is coming back, and Caleb Foster announced his return for his senior year. The roster is taking shape in a way that few programs could match.

One significant question remains. Dame Sarr has yet to announce whether he will return for his sophomore season or declare for the NBA Draft, with the deadline to declare falling on Friday, April 24, at 11:59 p.m. Sarr was projected as a potential lottery pick heading into this past season. His freshman year did not live up to those expectations, as he averaged just 6.8 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent from three, and 53 percent from the free throw line.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The smart move is to come back, and the expectation is that he will. But until he makes it official, it remains the most important unresolved question surrounding next year's Duke team.

What Sarr Brings to the Blue Devils

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Despite the modest overall numbers, Sarr showed enough this season to understand why scouts were so high on him coming in.

His best performance of the year came early in the season against Army West Point, where he posted a season-high 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from three, while adding three steals. It was a complete performance on both ends of the floor and a clear preview of what Sarr is capable of when everything clicks. Those flashes appeared throughout the season, even when consistency wasn't there.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) controls the ball as UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Defensively, Sarr established himself as one of the more capable perimeter defenders in the ACC, showing the ability to guard multiple positions with his length and athleticism. That part of his game is already at a high level. The offensive consistency is what a sophomore season is designed to develop.

A full year in Scheyer's system, combined with a better-defined role and the experience of competing at a high collegiate level, gives Sarr every tool he needs to remind scouts exactly why they were projecting him as a lottery pick in the first place.

Why Sarr's Return Makes Duke the No. 1 Team

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The roster Scheyer has assembled would be formidable with or without Sarr. With him, it becomes something more difficult to argue against.

Blackwell's arrival as a proven scorer fundamentally changes what is asked of Sarr. Rather than being pressed into a scoring role he was not yet ready to carry as a freshman, Sarr can focus on what he already does at an elite level, defending the opponent's best perimeter player and making winning plays without needing the offense to run through him. That freedom could unlock a version of Sarr that is far more efficient and impactful than his freshman numbers suggested.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) prepares to shoot during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The partnership with Ngongba adds another dimension. Both are elite athletes who can run the floor, and in transition, they create problems that are genuinely difficult to solve. In a two-on-one fast break scenario, Sarr's ability to draw the defense and set up Ngongba for an easy finish at the rim is exactly the kind of high-percentage opportunity that wins games at the margins. Scheyer would have multiple ways to attack any defensive scheme with those two on the floor together.