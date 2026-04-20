Three Players From Transfer Portal To Watch for Duke
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Head coach Manny Diaz was put in a pickle earlier this offseason when he lost two of his star offensive players to the transfer portal late in the process. It forced Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils to pivot quickly to find talent. While the team did suffer losses through the draft and the portal, they were able to gain ground in key spots with experience and talent ready to produce.
With spring ball set to come to a close soon, here are three transfers who committed to the Blue Devils and might just be the pieces that can help make another push for another outright ACC Championship.
Walker Eget, Quarterback, San Jose State
After losing Darian Mensah to the portal, among other things, the Blue Devils were left scrambling for a starter toward the end of the portal's window. They got lucky when they landed an experienced signal-caller in Eget, the standout passer from San Jose State.
It is hard to replace a talent like Mensah, who could've gone pro this offseason. Eget joins Duke as the expected starting quarterback, showcasing some intriguing flashes for the Spartans in the Mountain West, including some impressive plays against the Texas Longhorns in non-conference action. If Eget can become an average starter for the Blue Devils, they can remain competitive in the ACC.
Che Ojarikre, Cornerback, Stanford
A key contributor for the Cardinal last season, Ojarikre was productive with 30 combined tackles and two passes defended. These aren't the type of numbers that will allow Duke to seamlessly move on from Chandler Rivers, but it does give them some versatility in the secondary. He is similar to Rivers in that he can play inside-out with nickel ability, despite spending a significant portion of his time on the outside.
Ojarikre will look to become a standout defender for Duke's defense this upcoming season as they look to overcome some of the big losses in their secondary, whether from the NFL Draft or transfer portal.
Owen Wafle, Defensive Tackle, Penn State
Help is coming along the defensive front with the former Michigan four-star recruit and Penn State transfer, Wafle. The Blue Devils need size and thickness in the middle of their defense, and at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, Wafle provides that heading into his redshirt sophomore season. Stuck behind talented defensive fronts at both Big Ten schools, Wafle will certainly get his opportunities to start for Duke after losing Aaron Hall to the draft.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft