Three St. John's Players Duke Must Stop in Sweet 16

After a sloppy performance against 16-seed Siena, Duke delivered a far more dominant showing in its second-round matchup against TCU, particularly in the second half.

The first half was competitive from both sides. Both teams shot over 40% from the field, TCU connected on 38% from three-point range, and the Blue Devils held a narrow 38-34 lead at the break.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second half told a completely different story. Duke's defense tightened considerably, holding TCU to just 26% from the field and 18% from three-point range. On the offensive end, the Blue Devils were nearly unstoppable, shooting 61.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

Cameron Boozer was largely quiet in the first half but made his presence felt in a big way after the break. He finished the game with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while pulling down 11 rebounds in a dominant second-half performance.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball up the court in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba also made his return from injury, though the rust was evident in his limited minutes. In 13 minutes of action, he finished with just four points while committing four turnovers and four fouls, including a flagrant foul in the second half.

With the victory, Duke advanced to the Sweet 16 to face fifth-seed St. John's, which is coming off a miraculous win over fourth-seed Kansas. For the Blue Devils to come away with the win, they will need to account for three key players.

Zuby Ejiofor

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) talks in a press conference after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ejiofor has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, putting together a career year across the board. He is averaging a career-high 16 points on 54% shooting from the field, while also improving his three-point shooting to 29%. He rounds out his stat line with seven rebounds, 3.5 assists, two blocks, and a steal per game.

His performance throughout the season earned him Big East Player of the Year honors and a unanimous selection to the All-Big East First Team. Ejiofor is a dominant force on both ends of the floor and will present one of the toughest individual matchup challenges Duke has faced all season.

Bryce Hopkins

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hopkins has battled injuries throughout his career, but after transferring from Providence, he finally put together a full, healthy season and has been a valuable contributor for St. John's. His season averages of 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 46% from the field, and 35% from three-point range are quietly impressive for a player who has rarely had the chance to stay on the floor consistently.

Hopkins averaged 2.5 three-point attempts per game during the regular season, but in the tournament, he has looked like a completely different shooter. He went 2-of-3 from deep against Northern Iowa in the first round and an eye-opening 6-of-9 against Kansas in the second round. With Hopkins shooting the ball at that level, he becomes one of the most dangerous players in the bracket.

Dillon Mitchell

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) reacts in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Mitchell's stat line of 8.2 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and 55% shooting from the field tells part of the story, but his value to St. John's goes well beyond the numbers.

Mitchell is one of the better defenders in college basketball, and at 6-foot-8, he has the quickness to guard on the perimeter while also being physical and disciplined enough in the post to make life difficult for Cameron Boozer. Duke will not be able to ignore him on either end of the floor.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Duke is playing with confidence heading into the Sweet Sixteen, but St. John's is a different kind of opponent. Ejiofor is one of the most complete players in the country, Hopkins is catching fire at the right time, and Mitchell is the kind of versatile defender who can disrupt what the Blue Devils want to do offensively.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images