Grading Every Duke Football Position Group After Week 3

The Duke Blue Devils are 3-0 for the second time under head coach Manny Diaz.

Duke took down Stanford 35-7 in a largely uncompetitive game, especially in the second half. The Blue Devils held the Cardinal scoreless in the final two frames to keep the momentum rolling after a big-time road win over Illinois last weekend.

The Blue Devils continue to make progress on both sides of the ball, and this year's club might be the most complete team under Diaz yet. Let's grade every position after Week 3.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs out of the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: B+

Walker Eget backed up his strong Week 2 performance with another classy outing against Stanford, completing 14-of-24 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Eget's turnover came on the first drive of the game, and from there, he was consistent.

Again, the San Jose State transfer didn't make any jaw-dropping plays or try to do too much. He was the consistent signal-caller that Duke needs and made the right plays at the right times. There were a couple of throws he missed, but Eget was largely solid.

Diaz and Co. don't need Eget to throw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, and he's not trying to force the issue.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back: A+

It's getting a little repetitive going over superstar Nate Sheppard's performances, but it was another day in the office for the sophomore, who looked like the best player on the field. Sheppard tallied 156 yards from scrimmage, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, along with three touchdowns. He has now totaled 590 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns this season.

CJ Campbell also looked great in his action, compiling nine carries for 42 yards. The Rutgers transfer consistently generated yards after contact and is a nice option when Sheppard heads to the sidelines. Duke might have the best 1-2 punch at running back in the ACC.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver: B+

Duke's wide receiver room, probably the biggest question mark on the team heading into the year, keeps getting better each week. Eget connected with seven different pass-catchers against Stanford, the most in a game this season.

Penn transfer Jared Richardson finally got involved after going catchless through the Blue Devils' first two games this season, notching three receptions for 44 yards. Tight end Jeremiah Hasley also had his most productive outing as a receiver this season, tallying five receptions for 88 yards to lead the team.

More guys are getting involved, and this unit is getting deeper.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) reacts to his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End: B+

We've already discussed Hasley's stat line, and he was the only tight end to log a catch this week. Nate Kurisky and Jake Taylor provide value as occasional pass-catchers and blockers.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: B

The offensive line had its rocky moments in Week 2 against the Fighting Illini, but I thought it was largely solid against Stanford.

Eget had time and could escape with his legs if he needed to, and Sheppard had opportunities to make explosive plays, which he capitalized on.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: A-

It wasn't as elite a performance as Duke's defensive front showed in Week 1 against Tulane, but it was much more disruptive than last week.

Juniors Tyshon Reed and Kevin O'Connor each logged two sacks, career highs for both upperclassmen. Additionally, I thought Bryce Davis was highly effective despite only tallying a tackle and two pass deflections.

Overall, the defensive line got back on pace and still looks like one of the deepest units in the ACC.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: B

Nothing really to write home about with the linebackers in Week 3. I expect the unit to be arguably the best on the team, and they continue to be effective.

Nick Morris Jr. had five total tackles, Kendall Johnson had four of his own, and Luke Mergott and Elliott Schaper each had one. I'm not sure how much we really learned about the linebacker corps, or really any unit on the team, in Week 3, but they were effective.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) near the end zone during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary: A-

I thought the Blue Devils covered very well in the second half. Duke allowed only 164 total yards through the air and held Stanford scoreless in the second half.

Dylan Flowers led the team with seven total tackles, and Landan Callahan and Kyon Loud played well.