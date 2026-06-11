Duke's Cameron Boozer Receives Major Honor Ahead of NBA Draft

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer was the best player in college basketball last season. The 6'9" forward is now gearing up to begin his professional career as one of the top prospects ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Boozer put together one of the most dominant freshman seasons college basketball has seen in recent memory, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the floor and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. The Blue Devil went for 22 double-doubles on the year and didn't tally single-digit scoring in a single game en route to winning the ACC and National Player of the Year awards.

Ahead of Boozer getting ready to begin his pro career, he has been named the cover athlete of Sports Illustrated's 2026 NBA Draft Preview issue.

Cameron Boozer on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2026 NBA Draft Preview issue. | Sports Illustrated Magazine

Duke's Cameron Boozer Named Sports Illustrated 2026 NBA Draft Preview Issue Cover Athlete

From day one, Boozer was the most consistently dominant player in college basketball, and it was never really close.

He came to Durham regarded as one of the most decorated high school basketball players of all time. Cameron and twin brother Cayden won four straight state championships at Columbus High School (FL) and a Chipotle Boys National Championship. The pair also won two gold medals with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 Americas Championship.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cameron was a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA winner.

He then moved to the college game, where his reputation as the best player on the floor only continued. Boozer led the Blue Devils to an ACC regular-season and tournament title, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a trip to the Elite Eight, all while being the best player on the floor in every single game.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer Is the Safest Bet in the 2026 Draft

Despite Boozer being lightyears ahead of anyone else in terms of sheer production in the college game last season, he's been one of the most heavily-discussed prospects ahead of the NBA Draft.

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Boozer's less-than-stellar athleticism has called into question his true ceiling at the NBA level, given his projection as a below-the-rim, 6'9" forward. It might be true that other top prospects such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson have higher NBA ceilings than the former Blue Devil phenom, but Boozer is easily the safest bet in this draft class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Not only was Boozer the best player in the country by a long shot, but he did it in a season that featured arguably the most talented freshman class in the history of the sport. There's a chance that every top-10 pick in this summer's draft is a rookie.

At every level he has ever played, Boozer has been the best player on the floor and has won at a high rate. Whether at the college, high school, international, or grassroots level, the Miami native has been nearly unstoppable.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The questions about his true ceiling are fair to a certain extent, but after a point, the consistency can't be overlooked. Even with a potentially lower ceiling than some other top prospects, Boozer is by far the safest bet in this draft class and will carve out a long and productive NBA career.

Boozer will likely be selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night (June 23).