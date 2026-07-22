Projecting Duke Football's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins

The Duke football program will look much different in 2026 than it did last season. Coming off an ACC title, lots of new faces will need to take big leaps forward if the Blue Devils are going to have any chance to defend that crown.

Head coach Manny Diaz has had an outstanding two-year tenure in Durham, but this might be his toughest test yet.

With training camp approaching, let's project Duke football's Week 1 starters before camp begins.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Week 1 Starter: Walker Eget

The San Jose State transfer is the favorite to start Week 1, but I'm not sure how long his leash is before Diaz could potentially make a change.

Eget has shown flashes with a big arm, but has never played at the Power Conference level. In four years with the Spartans, the California native compiled 5,563 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage. He served as the starter for two seasons.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Week 1 Starter: Nate Sheppard

This is the most sure thing of them all, as Duke's offense will run through its elite true sophomore running back.

Sheppard, a former 3-star recruit, burst onto the scene as a rookie at Duke last season, completely taking over the backfield by the midway point. Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

Week 1 Starters: Jared Richardson, Javen Nicholas, Jaivon Solomon

Duke's top three wideouts from last season, Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans, are gone. It will be up to the newcomers and young guys to replace that production.

Richardson spent his entire career at Penn, accumulating 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He was named a First Team FCS Football Central All-American in 2025 after compiling 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns with 80 catches.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas got his first real opportunity with Charlotte last season after beginning his career as a walk-on at LSU. The 5'9" receiver led the 49ers in catches (60), receiving yards (740), and receiving touchdowns (5).

Solomon is entering his redshirt freshman year at Duke as one of the several guys in the mix for the WR3 role.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's tight end Jeremiah Hasley talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Week 1 Starter: Jeremiah Hasley

Hasley was a huge return for the Duke program. In 2025, he ranked fourth on the Blue Devils in receptions (40) and receiving yards (454) to go along with six touchdowns. The 6'3", 245-pound tight end has accumulated 48 receptions for 517 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across his career.

He is currently four touchdowns away from breaking Duke's tight end touchdown record.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) blocks Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Week 1 Starters: Nick Del Grande, Jordan Larsen, Matt Craycraft, Bradley Smith, Braden Miller

Miller (Cal) and Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) were two of Duke's top transfer portal pickups and will be replacing Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina at the tackle spots.

Craycraft was a massive return for the Blue Devils as well. This unit will need to be consistent, especially early, with this Duke offense.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Week 1 Starters: Bryce Davis, Kevin O'Connor, Preston Watson, Tyshon Reed

Davis is Duke's highest-rated recruit in program history and has the potential for a major breakout 2026 season. Davis is one of two former 4-star recruits on Duke's roster, along with Penn State transfer Owen Wafle.

O'Connor, Watson, and Reed are all returning veterans who will need to make major strides for the Blue Devils to get back to 2024 form defensively.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Week 1 Starters: Luke Mergott, Nick Morris Jr.

The duo of Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott is probably the most productive unit on the roster.

Morris suffered a season-ending injury four games into the 2025 season, but is poised for a huge bounce-back campaign. Mergott led the team in tackles last season with 90 to go along with a sack, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Secondary

Week 1 Starters: Kimari Robinson, Patrick Smith-Young, DaShawn Stone, Landan Callahan, Che Ojarikre

The secondary spots might be the most intriguing to follow through Duke's training camp. There are several viable options, both in returners and additions, but lots of production needs to be replaced.

Duke notably lost cornerback Chandler Rivers and safeties Terry Moore and Caleb Weaver this offseason.