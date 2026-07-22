Projecting Duke Football's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins
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The Duke football program will look much different in 2026 than it did last season. Coming off an ACC title, lots of new faces will need to take big leaps forward if the Blue Devils are going to have any chance to defend that crown.
Head coach Manny Diaz has had an outstanding two-year tenure in Durham, but this might be his toughest test yet.
With training camp approaching, let's project Duke football's Week 1 starters before camp begins.
Quarterback
Week 1 Starter: Walker Eget
The San Jose State transfer is the favorite to start Week 1, but I'm not sure how long his leash is before Diaz could potentially make a change.
Eget has shown flashes with a big arm, but has never played at the Power Conference level. In four years with the Spartans, the California native compiled 5,563 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage. He served as the starter for two seasons.
Running Back
Week 1 Starter: Nate Sheppard
This is the most sure thing of them all, as Duke's offense will run through its elite true sophomore running back.
Sheppard, a former 3-star recruit, burst onto the scene as a rookie at Duke last season, completely taking over the backfield by the midway point. Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).
Wide Receivers
Week 1 Starters: Jared Richardson, Javen Nicholas, Jaivon Solomon
Duke's top three wideouts from last season, Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans, are gone. It will be up to the newcomers and young guys to replace that production.
Richardson spent his entire career at Penn, accumulating 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He was named a First Team FCS Football Central All-American in 2025 after compiling 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns with 80 catches.
Nicholas got his first real opportunity with Charlotte last season after beginning his career as a walk-on at LSU. The 5'9" receiver led the 49ers in catches (60), receiving yards (740), and receiving touchdowns (5).
Solomon is entering his redshirt freshman year at Duke as one of the several guys in the mix for the WR3 role.
Tight End
Week 1 Starter: Jeremiah Hasley
Hasley was a huge return for the Duke program. In 2025, he ranked fourth on the Blue Devils in receptions (40) and receiving yards (454) to go along with six touchdowns. The 6'3", 245-pound tight end has accumulated 48 receptions for 517 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across his career.
He is currently four touchdowns away from breaking Duke's tight end touchdown record.
Offensive Line
Week 1 Starters: Nick Del Grande, Jordan Larsen, Matt Craycraft, Bradley Smith, Braden Miller
Miller (Cal) and Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) were two of Duke's top transfer portal pickups and will be replacing Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina at the tackle spots.
Craycraft was a massive return for the Blue Devils as well. This unit will need to be consistent, especially early, with this Duke offense.
Defensive Line
Week 1 Starters: Bryce Davis, Kevin O'Connor, Preston Watson, Tyshon Reed
Davis is Duke's highest-rated recruit in program history and has the potential for a major breakout 2026 season. Davis is one of two former 4-star recruits on Duke's roster, along with Penn State transfer Owen Wafle.
O'Connor, Watson, and Reed are all returning veterans who will need to make major strides for the Blue Devils to get back to 2024 form defensively.
Linebackers
Week 1 Starters: Luke Mergott, Nick Morris Jr.
The duo of Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott is probably the most productive unit on the roster.
Morris suffered a season-ending injury four games into the 2025 season, but is poised for a huge bounce-back campaign. Mergott led the team in tackles last season with 90 to go along with a sack, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
Secondary
Week 1 Starters: Kimari Robinson, Patrick Smith-Young, DaShawn Stone, Landan Callahan, Che Ojarikre
The secondary spots might be the most intriguing to follow through Duke's training camp. There are several viable options, both in returners and additions, but lots of production needs to be replaced.
Duke notably lost cornerback Chandler Rivers and safeties Terry Moore and Caleb Weaver this offseason.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine