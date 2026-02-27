Virginia Presents 3 Dangerous Threats To Topple Duke

The top ranked Duke Blue Devils are riding high as the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the projected overall top seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Duke has won five straight games, capturing those contests by an average margin of 23 points.

Duke cemented its status as the team to beat in college basketball with a 68 to 63 win over then No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C., last Saturday. The Blue Devils followed that performance with a 100 to 56 victory over Notre Dame in South Bend on Tuesday night, handing the Fighting Irish their worst home loss since 1898.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) dishes out a pass after getting past Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Against Notre Dame, freshman Cameron Boozer delivered another dominant performance. He finished with 24 points on 5 for 8 shooting from the field, 2 for 2 from three point range and 12 for 14 from the free throw line. Boozer also grabbed 13 rebounds, including four offensive boards, and added three steals on the defensive end.

Duke also received a boost from the bench, particularly from Darren Harris, who has worked to carve out a larger role this season. Harris recorded a career high 16 points on 6 for 9 shooting from the field and 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Now 26 to 2 on the season, Duke returns home to Durham to host No. 11 Virginia. To secure another marquee win, the Blue Devils must account for three Cavaliers who have been key contributors all season.

Thijs De Ridder

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) celebrates in the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Freshman forward Thijs De Ridder is a 6 foot 9 standout from Belgium and one of the most accomplished international prospects in his class. After participating in the NBA Draft Combine last year, he opted to play college basketball and has elevated his draft stock in the process.

De Ridder leads Virginia with 16 points per game while shooting an impressive 52.5 percent from the field. He also averages a team high 6.3 rebounds per game. His ability to stretch the floor, shooting 33 percent from three point range, presents a matchup challenge for Boozer and Duke’s frontcourt defenders.

Malik Thomas

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) reacts after a made three-point basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Senior guard Malik Thomas, a transfer from San Francisco, has provided valuable secondary scoring. At San Francisco, Thomas averaged nearly 20 points per game. With Virginia, he is averaging 12 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

Thomas has scored in double figures in each of Virginia’s past four games and will look to make it five in a row against Duke.

Jacari White

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) warms up before the game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Guard Jacari White has been one of Virginia’s most dangerous perimeter shooters. After spending three seasons at North Dakota State, White has developed into a consistent scoring threat.

This season, he is shooting a career high 47 percent from three point range on nearly five attempts per game. His efficiency from the perimeter could be critical if Virginia hopes to keep pace with Duke’s high powered offense.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke enters the matchup with Virginia as the nation’s top ranked team and one of the most balanced squads in the country. With Boozer anchoring the offense and contributions emerging from players like Harris, the Blue Devils have demonstrated both depth and dominance.

However, Virginia presents a legitimate challenge. De Ridder’s versatility, Thomas’ scoring ability and White’s perimeter shooting give the Cavaliers the tools to threaten any opponent. If Duke can control the paint, defend the three point line and maintain its recent offensive rhythm, it will remain firmly positioned as the team to beat heading into March.

