The Duke Blue Devils are in the home stretch of the 2026 season.

Despite currently being on a two-game skid following losses to Miami and Clemson, the Blue Devils have still put together a successful 2026 campaign, sitting at 7-4 overall and 4-4 in league play. Duke has a chance to potentially play College Football Playoff spoiler against Wake Forest this weekend in the regular-season finale, but it has been hit with some tough injury news before the bout in Winston-Salem.

Duke Linebacker Luke Mergott To Miss Remainder of 2026 Season

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) lifts Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) to celebrate during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke head coach Manny Diaz announced on Monday that star linebacker Luke Mergott will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering an injury in the team's 20-10 loss to the Tigers at Wallace Wade Stadium this past weekend.

Mergott has been one of the Blue Devils' most productive defensive players this season. He currently ranks fifth on the team with 42 total tackles, along with two pass deflections and a forced fumble. The Berlin, Maryland, native has been a huge part of Duke's stellar linebacker corps, which has been one of the most productive units on the team.

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It's a tough blow for Mergott, Diaz, and the rest of the Duke program as they gear up to face red-hot Wake Forest in the final game of the regular season.

Duke football's Luke Mergott is out for the rest of the season, per Manny Diaz.



Diaz said they are hopeful to have Kyon Loud back this week. — Anna Snyder (@annaesnydr) November 23, 2026

What It Means for Duke Football

The Blue Devils don't have a ton riding on the rest of the 2026 campaign. Duke has already qualified for a bowl game and is now in a position to etch a major upset and potentially shake up the College Football Playoff field.

Duke has been one of the best defenses in college football this season. It currently ranks ninth nationally in points allowed per game (15.7), third in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game (202.3), fourth in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (111.8), and second in the league in total yards allowed per game (314.1).

The Blue Devils' linebacker corps is still a major strength, though losing a talent like Mergott is a devastating blow for the remainder of the season. Wake Forest has been utterly dominant in the ACC for the most part this year, and it will take a monumental effort from the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball to secure a big-time win, especially on the road.

Diaz and Co. will have to navigate the rest of the way without potentially its best linebacker.