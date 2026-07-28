The quarterback position is maybe the biggest question mark on the Duke football roster heading into the 2026 season.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff thought they were set at the position following a 2025 season that resulted in the Blue Devils' first ACC Championship victory since 1989. Then, at the last second, Darian Mensah announced his intentions to hit the portal and ultimately transferred to Miami.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This left Duke scrambling to find a replacement, and it eventually landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget. Although he has shown flashes, he has yet to prove he can deliver in a conference like the ACC.

Sports Illustrated's expectations for Eget in 2026 won't give Duke fans a ton of hope.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Walker Eget Ranked Towards Bottom of Power Conference Quarterbacks

Sports Illustrated 's Zach Koons ranked every Power Four starting quarterback, from No. 68 to No. 1. This list obviously includes Eget, but Duke fans won't love where he's slotted. The former Spartan came in at No. 59.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"The Blue Devils could have had a player in the top five of this list, so it has to be discouraging to see Eget land this far down. And that’s not to say that there aren’t elements to like about his game. Eget doesn’t take sacks (tied for the fewest among QBs with more than 150 pass attempts last season) and had a six-game stretch where he threw 15 touchdowns without an interception," Koons said.

"But he also went 1–5 in games where he attempted more than 40 passes and turned the ball over 11 times (after throwing 10 interceptions in seven starts in 2024)."

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) runs from Stanford Cardinal linebacker Zach Johnson (38) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Has Tons of Pressure on Him Heading Into 2026

Eget might be under the most pressure of any player on the Blue Devils roster this season. Not only is he playing the most important position on the field, but he is succeeding the best QB in the ACC in 2025, who Duke did not plan on losing.

The California native threw for 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions across two seasons as the starter at San Jose State. Eget has shown potential with his big arm, but his 19 picks in two years are questionable.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to follow how much leeway Diaz gives Eget until he throws in a guy like Dan Mahan if Eget struggles early. Nonetheless, much of Duke's success depends on Eget's ability to quickly adapt to the Power Conference level.