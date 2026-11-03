What Drew Scharnowski Adds to Duke Basketball's Rotation

The Duke Blue Devils opened the 2026-27 regular season with an 84-50 win over Army at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.

Defensively, the Blue Devils looked as good as advertised. Duke switched almost everything on the ball for a good part of the game, and its sheer depth and overwhelming length were clear. On the offensive end, there were some early growing pains, but that comes with the early part of the season.

Jon Scheyer and his staff got Belmont transfer forward Drew Scharnowski back in the lineup after he sat out in the preseason, and he clearly brings another element to this club on both ends.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) smiles during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Scharnowski Makes Duke Debut

Belmont transfer forward Drew Scharnowski missed all of Duke's preseason games with a knee injury, but he made his debut in a Blue Devil uniform against the Black Knights. The 6'9" big man tallied four points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in eight minutes. His stat line could look something like that pretty consistently this season.

Scharnowski was an elite do-it-all player with the Bruins last season. He averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game in less than 22 minutes. The forward earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.

Scharnowski is a really interesting addition to an already elite Duke defensive unit. He can switch one through five, plays with active hands and a ton of physicality, and can rebound and protect the rim at a really high level. Most of his points will probably come at the basket, but he impacts the game in a ton of different ways.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I expect Scharnowski to play a similar role to what Maliq Brown played for the Blue Devils over two seasons. A big-time defender who can switch basically anywhere, with the ability to generate steals and protect the rim on the defensive end of the floor, and who operates very well out of the pick-and-roll offensively.

Scharnowski can provide a scoring punch, but it will be interesting to see how much of his impact this season is made up by scoring. As his stat line against the Black Knights shows, the former Belmont big man can impact winning in all of the little areas.

Scharnowski Adds Another Versatile Piece Defensively

The Blue Devils looked absolutely dominant on the defensive end across all three of their preseason games and against Army. Duke outrebounded the Black Knights 37-28, including 14-10 on the offensive glass, won the paint battle 50-20, and forced 24 turnovers, which turned into 29 points.

Above all, Scharnowski provides another switchable, high-impact body on defense for a Duke team that has already been operating like the best defensive team in college basketball. His ability to generate steals, rebound at a high rate, block shots, and guard almost anybody at most areas of the floor gives Scheyer and Co. that much more versatility on defense.

Scharnowski was an underrated portal pickup for the Blue Devils this offseason, and he becomes another defensive chess piece for Scheyer and his staff this season.