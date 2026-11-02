Arizona vs. UCLA Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Nov. 2

The Arizona Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time since 2001 last season, but came up short against Michigan, losing by a score of 91-73.

The Wildcats are hoping to have another successful season after three of their top scorers from a year ago have moved on to the NBA. They'll begin their 2026-27 campaign as the No. 5-ranked team in the country and are set to face the No. 22-ranked UCLA Bruins at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas on Monday night.

UCLA was also a tournament team a year ago, but lost in the Round of 32 as a No. 7-ranked team against No. 2 UConn.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this top 25 Monday night game.

Arizona vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -4.5 (-112)

UCLA +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Arizona -198

UCLA +164

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Monday, November 2

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Arizona record: 0-0

UCLA record: 0-0

Arizona vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch

Ivan Kharchenkov, F - Arizona Wildcats

Despite losing their entire starting backcourt from a season ago, Arizona is returning its two big men, Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Karchenkov. How successful they'll be this season will come down to how dominant their frontcourt can be. Karchenkov averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game last season.

Arizona vs. UCLA Prediction and Best Bet

Both teams are losing their top scorers from last season, but I think Arizona has the edge in returning players, with both of their dominant big men returning from the 2025-26 season. Krivas and Karchenkov can take over a game, and their style will match up well with the system UCLA head coach Mick Cronin runs.

Arizona will look to get a chunk of its scoring from RJ Godfrey, the senior transfer from Clemson, who averaged 12.0 points per game with the Tigers last season. If he can have a strong offensive game, Krivas and Karchenkov will take care of the rest.

I'll lay the points with Arizona.

Pick: Arizona -4.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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