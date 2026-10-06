3 Young Duke Players Whose Roles Could Increase Moving Forward

The Duke football program is exiting its bye week hoping to maintain the momentum it built over the first several weeks of the 2026 regular season.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have gotten the program off to a 4-0 start, and the Blue Devils are now one of three ACC teams with an undefeated record, along with Miami and Pittsburgh.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has seemingly improved in each game this season and, aside from a tight road victory over Illinois, has faced minimal issues in its other three contests.

The Blue Devils' last two games before the bye were ones they were able to take control of pretty early. Duke beat Stanford and William & Mary by a combined score of 97-14. This gave some younger guys on the depth chart extended time on the field to show what they can provide. Here are three young players who could see increased roles moving forward.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) runs the ball down field against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jaivon Solomon

With the wide receiver room seemingly still wide open, it feels like any receiver on the team can lead the team in any given game. Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton has led the team in receiving in three of the first four games, and the Blue Devils have a few other talented transfers, but some of the younger guys have performed well over the last few games.

Solomon, a redshirt freshman, showed some flashes in fall camp but has yet to make a real impact in 2026. However, in his extended time over the last couple of games, he has made his presence known. In Duke's last two games, Solomon notched five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. He might not become a key contributor this season, but he could see some more time in ACC play.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) celebrates a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter and celebrates with running back Nate Sheppard (20) and wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Kavon Simmons

We'll stick with the wide receiver spot because that feels like the position with the most room for change. Similar to Solomon, redshirt freshman Kavon Simmons has made an impact in his extended time over the last two games.

This season, Simmons has tallied three receptions for 59 yards and a score. Again, it's nothing jaw-dropping, but with so much depth at receiver, Diaz and Co. could rotate it all season long, and these young guys have proven they can handle some of the workload.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Julius Columbus (55) reacts after a tackle against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Julius Columbus

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Julius Columbus has seen the field somewhat regularly this season, but he has made a heavy impact over the last two games, going for five total tackles.

Like the wide receiver position, the Blue Devils have depth in the defensive trenches and have the talent to utilize several guys. Throughout league play, Columbus could be a guy we hear about more often.