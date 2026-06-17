What National Championship Would Change for Duke's Scheyer

The Duke Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as a heavyweight contender, and potentially the overall favorite, to win the 2027 National Championship.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built a team made for a deep postseason run, blended perfectly with a mix of key returners, high-profile transfer portal additions, and extremely talented rookies.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Obviously, it's impossible to really judge a team before the season gets going, as the "best" teams heading into the college basketball season are really the programs with the best rosters on paper.

Through four years in Durham, Scheyer has been absolutely phenomenal as the head coach. However, this coming season is likely the best chance he has had at winning a national title.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What a National Championship Would Do for Scheyer

This coming season will probably be the most pressure Scheyer has faced since he took over as Duke's head coach. The mix of continuity and talent is the exact makeup of a team built to win it all, and it will be up to Scheyer and the rest of the program to live up to the preseason expectations.

Through four seasons as Duke's head coach, Scheyer has compiled a 124-25 overall record, including three ACC Tournament titles, the last two ACC regular-season and tournament titles, an NCAA Tournament appearance in all four seasons, two Elite Eights, and a Final Four berth.

Duke is also looking to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year in 2027.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Needless to say, Scheyer has done about as good a job as he could've been asked. However, he still doesn't seem to get the respect he deserves in conversations for who the best coach in the entire sport is. A national title would firmly cement Scheyer into that conversation, and perhaps make him a leading candidate to be considered the best coach in college basketball.

Understandably, Scheyer is still just 38 years old, and longevity is part of being considered the best coach in the sport. But if in five seasons, Scheyer can win a national title while accomplishing everything with Duke he already has, it would be impossible not to consider him in the top three or four names in that discussion.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Scheyer Would Begin Track as Best Coach in Duke History

Let's not blow this out of proportion. Scheyer still has miles and miles to go before he is even considered in the same mention as a coach like Mike Krzyzewski, but considering all that he's done already, a national title in Year 5 will put him on track to possibly get there.

Coach K made his first Final Four with the Blue Devils in his sixth season, and won his first National Championship in Year 11 with the program. Of course, Scheyer inherited one of the biggest brands in the sport, which Krzyzewski turned it into. Still, Scheyer's success can't go unnoticed.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils former head coach Mike Krzyzewski (right) reacts as his 2001 NCAA Championship team is honored at halftime at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

If Scheyer elects to spend the near entirety of his head coaching career at Duke, he is on the path to be one of the most decorated coaches in the program's history. Obviously, a national title would only propel him further up that board.