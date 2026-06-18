Where Duke's Cameron Boozer Stacks Up Against Recent Draft Stars

Former Duke star Cameron Boozer is one of the most impressive NBA prospects in recent memory, and he is being recognized as such on a national level.

The one-and-done Duke star was sensational as a freshman in the 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. For his efforts, he was named an All-American and took home the 2026 Naismith College Player of the Year Award.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Even for a program that is loaded with all-time talent, Boozer stood out amongst the crowd as one of the greatest Blue Devils in history despite only spending one season in Durham. Boozer also played a big part in Duke’s Elite Eight run last season.

Boozer Focused on Draft

Now, Boozer is focused fully on the 2026 NBA Draft. At this point, he appears to be a sure-fire lock to be a top-three selection in this year’s class. His versatility at the power forward position and dominance down low have scouts very excited about his potential, and he is considered one of the best prospects not just in this year’s class, but in general over the last few seasons.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo believes that Boozer would have been selected highly in last year’s draft as well. He recently compiled the top ten players from both the 2025 and 2026 classes, and he believes that Boozer is the fourth-best player when combining both draft classes.

Woo’s Thoughts

“After putting together one of the best one-and-done seasons ever, Boozer has a real place in this conversation, even if he's most likely to hear his name called third in this draft," Woo said.

"His statistical production clears everybody in this group, underscoring why NBA analytics models universally revere him. What you see with Boozer is exactly what you get: He's exceptionally smart, tough and skilled, makes teammates better and will be a productive player from the day he enters the league."

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Woo also acknowledged that physically, Boozer isn’t the most impressive prospect. However, his high basketball IQ and incredible feel for the game set him apart from his peers, which is why he has been so successful in his early basketball career and is expected to continue that in the NBA.

“Time will tell how much it truly matters that a lot of other players can run faster and jump higher than Boozer -- his advantage is that he can see the game quicker than just about everyone. But as we split hairs between great players projecting out, it's a small separator. He may very well struggle defending multiple actions or finishing directly over elite length. The question is really just whether the myriad other good things he does will outweigh that deficiency in the long run,” he added.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer is the safest draft prospect in any of the last few years. His feel for the game, high basketball IQ, and sheer dominance at every level he has ever played make him one of the more intriguing prospects in recent memory, given the questions about his true ceiling at the NBA level.