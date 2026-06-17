This Top Prospect Could Be Raising Duke's Cameron Boozer's Stock
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The 2026 NBA Draft is just about a week away, and former Duke basketball superstar Cameron Boozer will be a top-three selection.
In all likelihood, Boozer will be selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. Word around the NBA is that the Grizzlies would be ecstatic to land the 2026 National Player of the Year.
The top three 2026 draft prospects have remained the same for practically the entire college basketball season: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Boozer.
Most mocks have the top four picks seeing the same outcome, with Dybantsa going first overall to the Washington Wizards, Peterson going second to the Utah Jazz, Boozer going third to Memphis, and Caleb Wilson going fourth to the Chicago Bulls. The "real" draft is set to begin at pick No. 5.
However, recent drama surrounding Peterson has caught wind around the NBA as the draft nears, and it could cause Boozer's stock to rise just ahead of the draft.
Darryn Peterson Refusing To Work Out for Utah Jazz
If Dybantsa goes No. 1 to Washington, Peterson will be the pick to Utah at No. 2 overall. However, the former Kansas Jayhawk is making it clear he does not want that result.
On Monday, it was reported that Peterson would only work out for the Wizards and refused to work out for the Jazz. Dybantsa worked out for both clubs with the top two draft choices.
This is yet another dimension of Peterson that makes college basketball and NBA fans scratch their heads. Throughout his fairly disappointing freshman season at Kansas, Peterson missed several big-time games with "injuries," and even checked himself out at times in crucial moments.
It caused many around college hoops and the NBA to question Peterson and whether he is the kind of player a franchise would want at its forefront, understandably so.
Nonetheless, Peterson's potential is unmatched. He is one of the more fluid and smooth scoring guards college basketball has seen in quite some time, and he has the ceiling of a No. 1 scoring option on an NBA Championship-caliber team.
The Jazz, which hold the No. 2 pick, dealt with this exact same scenario last year when Rutgers wing Ace Bailey refused to work out for them. Utah still took Bailey with the fifth overall pick. However, this could potentially move Boozer up a spot.
Utah Worked Out Boozer After Peterson Refused
CBS Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein reported that after Peterson declined to work out for the franchise, they got on the phone with Boozer shortly after.
"They brought in Cam Boozer shortly on the heels of finding out that they would not be working out Peterson," Finkelstein said. "So, whether or not there are some domino effects to be had there, only time will tell."
With legitimate character concerns growing with Peterson, stemming back to his time with the Jayhawks, could this cause the Jazz to take Boozer instead? Boozer might have the best basketball mindset and level of maturity of any player in this draft. Given that the former Blue Devil is also by far the safest prospect, maybe the front office in Utah is persuaded to take Boozer over Peterson.
Now, with Peterson's potential as a scorer at the NBA level, his potential character issues can be quickly overlooked. Odds are, Utah will take Peterson at No. 2, but given they wasted no time bringing Boozer in after Peterson walked the other way, the Jazz might be a little more open-minded.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine