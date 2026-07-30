Which Duke Football Players Will Live Up to NIL Expectations

The Duke football program has many newcomers on the roster, as well as returners who will be asked to step into much bigger roles in 2026.

Coming off the program's first ACC title since 1989, the Blue Devils don't have the lofty expectations one would expect from a reigning conference champion heading into the next season. Duke lost tons of meaningful production from last season's squad via the transfer portal and the NFL Draft.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, head coach Manny Diaz has guided this team to success in each of his two years at the helm. Additionally, Duke has not only met but exceeded expectations in both of those campaigns.

As with any college football program in today's landscape, some Blue Devils are expected to receive hefty NIL paydays. Using the valuations from The NIL Standard, let's predict which Blue Devils will live up to their projected paydays.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Del Grande - OT

Nick Del Grande was one of the Blue Devils' best additions out of the portal. He and California transfer Braden Miller will fill the starting tackle spots in place of Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina, who both left following the 2025 campaign.

The 6'4", 300-pound offensive lineman was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in 2023 and 2024, as well as a Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team selection in 2025. Del Grande will be one of the most important new pieces for the Blue Devils in 2026. His NIL valuation is $1,048,800, the second-highest on the team. Odds are, Del Grande will live up to that.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson - WR

Jared Richardson has the third-highest NIL valuation of any Blue Devil at $877,800. The 6'2" Penn transfer is projected to be Duke's top receiving target this season.

Richardson is coming off a year where he led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033), en route to earning First Team FCS Football Central All-America honors. The former Quaker should see heavy targets after Duke lost its top three receivers from last season.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyshon Reed - DE

Tyshon Reed is entering his junior campaign with Duke, and he is expected to play a heavy role for the Blue Devils on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6'3", 250-pound front seven piece played in all 14 games last season and notched 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Duke will need to lead with its defense next season, so Reed must be a crucial part of the line. His NIL valuation is $666,296, the fifth-highest.