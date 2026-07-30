Which Duke Football Players Will Live Up to NIL Expectations
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The Duke football program has many newcomers on the roster, as well as returners who will be asked to step into much bigger roles in 2026.
Coming off the program's first ACC title since 1989, the Blue Devils don't have the lofty expectations one would expect from a reigning conference champion heading into the next season. Duke lost tons of meaningful production from last season's squad via the transfer portal and the NFL Draft.
However, head coach Manny Diaz has guided this team to success in each of his two years at the helm. Additionally, Duke has not only met but exceeded expectations in both of those campaigns.
As with any college football program in today's landscape, some Blue Devils are expected to receive hefty NIL paydays. Using the valuations from The NIL Standard, let's predict which Blue Devils will live up to their projected paydays.
Nick Del Grande - OT
Nick Del Grande was one of the Blue Devils' best additions out of the portal. He and California transfer Braden Miller will fill the starting tackle spots in place of Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina, who both left following the 2025 campaign.
The 6'4", 300-pound offensive lineman was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in 2023 and 2024, as well as a Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team selection in 2025. Del Grande will be one of the most important new pieces for the Blue Devils in 2026. His NIL valuation is $1,048,800, the second-highest on the team. Odds are, Del Grande will live up to that.
Jared Richardson - WR
Jared Richardson has the third-highest NIL valuation of any Blue Devil at $877,800. The 6'2" Penn transfer is projected to be Duke's top receiving target this season.
Richardson is coming off a year where he led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033), en route to earning First Team FCS Football Central All-America honors. The former Quaker should see heavy targets after Duke lost its top three receivers from last season.
Tyshon Reed - DE
Tyshon Reed is entering his junior campaign with Duke, and he is expected to play a heavy role for the Blue Devils on the defensive side of the ball.
The 6'3", 250-pound front seven piece played in all 14 games last season and notched 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Duke will need to lead with its defense next season, so Reed must be a crucial part of the line. His NIL valuation is $666,296, the fifth-highest.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine