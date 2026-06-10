Why Duke Basketball's Transfer Portal Class Is Underrated

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer tapped into the transfer portal this offseason much more than he has in any of his previous years as the head coach of the Blue Devils.

Unlike other coaches in college basketball, Scheyer didn't go all-in to secure the most talent possible. Instead, he was intentional with his additions, bringing in pieces that fill specific roles the program needed.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Rather than trying to build a rotation through the portal, Scheyer and Co. also prioritized continuity. Three starters from last season's club are back with the team in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster. Guard Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins will also make their returns.

Additionally, Duke is bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class for the third straight year. The difference this time around, however, is that these incoming rookies won't be relied on to generate scoring or lead production on a regular basis. In years past, the Blue Devils have relied on star rookies for consistent, high-level efficiency in that regard.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke's Transfer Portal Class Fills Key Needs

It starts with the headliner to the Blue Devils' portal class: Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell , who has a chance to become one of the best scorers in college hoops next season.

The 6'4" guard averaged over 19 points per game last season with the Badgers on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts. He can create his own from the outside, attack the rim, and move well without the basketball in his hands.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell fills a key role for the Blue Devils that every championship-caliber team needs: a No. 1 scoring option. Outside of the rising senior, Duke doesn't have another proven volume scorer on the roster. But what it does have is stellar complementary pieces that will free up Blackwell's scoring opportunities while providing boosts in that facet when needed.

The Blue Devils will have lengthy shooters all over the floor, with guards like Foster and Boozer who can run the point at a high level. Neither needs to score at a high rate to impact winning and can facilitate the rest of the scorers on the floor.

Blackwell is set up for a massive scoring output as a senior, and he fills exactly the role Duke needed him to.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drew Scharnowski Will Be One of the Best Backup Centers in the Nation

Drew Scharnowski comes over from Belmont as a 2025-26 First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team selection. The 6'9" big man can score and rebound at a high level, but it's his passing and defense that make him a crucial addition for the Blue Devils.

Scharnowski averaged over two assists and over two stocks a game last season for the Bruins, and he plays with a level of physicality that not many bigs will be able to meet. Alongside Ngongba, one of the most underrated defenders in college basketball last season, Scharnowski will be a major piece to a Duke frontcourt that could be the most dominant in the country.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Scheyer prides his clubs on defensive length and versatility, and Scharnowski brings that. Duke didn't bring in a plethora of talent from the portal, but brought in exactly what it needed to fill out the rotation.