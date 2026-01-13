Why Duke’s Home Court Advantage Is Jaw-Dropping
In this story:
The Duke basketball program improved to 15-1 overall on the 2025-26 season and 4-0 in ACC play following two ranked victories over the past week. The Blue Devils have firmly established themselves as a perennial national title contender and the team to beat out of the ACC once again, and much of that consistent success has to do with the elite home environment that the Duke program has.
Cameron Indoor Stadium is one of, if not the most, historic arenas in all of college basketball. Cameron has long been considered one of the most difficult places for opponents to play at in the country, and the numbers truly indicate how wild Duke's home court advantage is.
Only two of the Blue Devils' six ranked wins this season have come at home, but both were intense matchups that came down to the final few minutes, or even the final shot. The results of those contests very well could have been different if the Blue Devils were anywhere but Durham.
Numbers Show How Dominant Duke Is at Cameron Indoor Stadium
Duke's victory over SMU (12-4, 1-2 ACC) on Jan. 10 marked the 549th consecutive game where Cameron Indoor Stadium was sold out, dating back to 1990. The 82-75 victory over the Mustangs was the 500th win for the Blue Devils during that streak, with a remarkable 500-49 overall record.
Additionally, Jon Scheyer and Co. have now won 25 straight contests at home, including 12 straight against ACC opponents. Duke is now an unbelievable 56-3 at home in Scheyer's tenure as the team's head coach. Utter dominance.
There are few arenas in college basketball with the history that Cameron Indoor boasts, and even fewer that provide that consistent and immense home court advantage. With several marquee home games remaining on Duke's slate throughout the remainder of the season, the Cameron Crazies will remain a huge factor for success.
Duke will take on rival No. 14 North Carolina (14-2, 2-1 ACC) at home on March 7. The Blue Devils will also host No. 20 Louisville (12-4, 2-2 ACC) on Jan. 26, No. 22 Clemson (14-3, 4-0 ACC) on Feb. 14, and No. 16 Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) on Feb. 28. At this point of the season, these programs are likely the four best teams in the conference, behind the Blue Devils.
First, Scheyer and his club head out west to take on California (13-4, 1-3 ACC) and Stanford (13-4, 2-2-2 ACC) on Jan. 14 and Jan. 17, respectively.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.