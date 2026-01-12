Duke Résumé Looks Elite Following SMU Victory

The Duke basketball program defeated No. 24 SMU (12-4, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 82-75, to improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in ACC action on the 2025-26 season. In a vastly improved ACC, Duke will have many more opportunities to pick up signature wins than it did in 2024-25, and its newest victory over the Mustangs makes the team's overall résumé look like potentially the best in the country.

Duke cruised to a 19-1 record in league play en route to an ACC regular season title and ACC Tournament Championship last year. Scheyer became the first head coach in the conference's history to win two ACC Tournament crowns in his first three seasons at the helm, but it was no secret that the conference as a whole was fairly mediocre.

#6 Duke just beat #24 SMU 82–75 🚨🔥



😈 Isaiah Evans: 21 PTS

😈 Cameron Boozer: 18 PTS, 7 REB, & 4 AST

😈 Patrick Ngongba II: 17 PTS & 5 REB@DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/qwmHxNpfCn — SLAM University (@slam_university) January 10, 2026

However, the tides have completely shifted in 2025-26. Although Duke is the clear team to beat once again in the ACC, there are several more opportunities for the team to pick up marquee wins, compared to 2024-25 when the non-conference slate carried most of the momentum for Duke to earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke’s Overall Résumé Looks Rock Solid Following Home Victory Over SMU

2001 squad back home 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/YnvzQeDynb — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 11, 2026

After taking down the Mustangs, Duke is now 15-1 overall with a 7-1 record in Quadrant 1. Duke's only loss has come on a neutral floor, and no other team in college basketball has earned more than five wins in Quad 1. The Blue Devils also now own a 6-1 record over ranked opponents, with only two of those victories coming at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Other programs have taken down higher-ranked opponents, but the Blue Devils' overall body of work might be the best in the nation.

Duke had very few Q1 opportunities once conference play rolled around a season ago, and not only is that different in 2025-26, but it will have several chances to earn big-time victories that will speak volumes come Selection Sunday.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils players (left to right) Pat Ngongba II, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster huddle during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The ACC currently has eight squads ranked inside the top 50 of the NCAA NET Rankings, led by Duke at No. 4, and five teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The Blue Devils face No. 20 Louisville (12-4, 2-2 ACC) one more time after already taking down the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 6, No. 17 North Carolina (14-2, 2-1 ACC) twice, Clemson (14-3, 4-0 ACC) at home, and No. 23 Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at home.

Duke also has one more marquee non-con matchup against No. 2 Michigan in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 21.

no place like Cameron pic.twitter.com/rBg6UHE3Uh — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 11, 2026

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE , and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE .

The Blue Devils already boast one of the best bodies of work in college basketball, but a rejuvenated ACC will give the team ample opportunities to secure a 1-seed in the big dance once again.