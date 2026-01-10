Why Insider Discredits Duke’s Once-Signature Victory

The Duke basketball program (14-1, 3-0 ACC) boasts one of the best résumés in all of college basketball at the near-midway point of the 2025-26 campaign. Duke has a 5-1 record so far against ranked opponents and is one of three programs with at least five Quadrant 1 wins, along with No. 3 Iowa State and No. 11 Vanderbilt. The Blue Devils currently rank No. 6 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 4 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Before the lone loss of the season against No. 14 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden, Duke was firmly in the conversation for the best team in the country. Now, the Blue Devils are still a perennial national title contender, but the fact that they are so far from their true ceiling should be a very scary sign for opponents.

CAM BOOZER TAKEOVER IN THE UNITED CENTER 😮‍💨



35 PTS AND 9 REB in Duke's win over Arkansas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5VgzJMSyU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2025

Across Duke's five victories over ranked opponents through its first 15 games, only one of which has come at Cameron Indoor Stadium. That was a thrilling 67-66 victory over Florida that ended with a dagger three from Isaiah Evans to give the Blue Devils the victory.

However, the ship in Gainesville hasn't been so smooth-sailing since the loss to Duke, and the once-marquee win for the Blue Devils is looking less and less elite as time goes on.

The game winner from Isaiah Evans!!! pic.twitter.com/RnDrSrXgHp — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) December 3, 2025

Disappointing Start To Season for Florida Hurts Duke Basketball

Florida fell to 5-3 on the year following the loss to Duke, also with losses to then-No. 13 Arizona and TCU, both on neutral floors. Since they were defeated by the Blue Devils, Florida has gone 1-2 against Power Conference opponents, with a win over No. 18 Georgia and losses to No. 4 UConn and Missouri. After coming into the campaign regarded as potentially the best team in college basketball, Todd Golden's group is now 10-5 overall and out of the AP Poll altogether.

Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) drives on Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactech arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone considers the Gators one of the most disappointing teams in the country so far.

"There's a strong case to be made for Kentucky and St. John's, and UCLA was considered as well. But for my money, no team's preseason expectations have been dimmed more by its in-season reality than Florida," Boone said.

Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Georgia at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactech arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Coming off a championship season in which it won a program-record 36 games, a 10-5 start is undeniably disappointing."

"That reality is magnified by an offseason haul that allowed Florida to effectively handpick its incoming talent, fueled by the postseason momentum of a title run. For now, Florida is the clear winner among the losers, and by a wide margin."

Cameron Boozer's last 9 games:



🔷 25.2 points per game

🔷 9.8 rebounds per game

🔷 4.3 assists per game



INSANE.@JonRothstein | #𝕿𝖍𝖊𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖔𝖔𝖉 pic.twitter.com/YsWi3MZKsw — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 9, 2026

What was once considered one of the best wins in the sport for Duke basketball has now been diminished by Florida's mediocre play as the season has progressed.

Now, it's still a Quad 1 victory, and since those big-time wins count the "least" if they come at home, this is the best elite opponent to be underperforming for Duke, as its other four ranked victories have come either on the road or at neutral sites.

At the end of the day, this win will still count as a Quad 1 victory for Jon Scheyer and his team, but it won't look as amazing on Selection Sunday as originally anticipated.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.