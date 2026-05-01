What Chandler Rivers Potentially Starting for Baltimore Means for Duke

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, and Duke saw three players selected over the course of the weekend.

Edge rusher Wesley Williams was taken in the fourth round with the 119th pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Chandler Rivers followed in the fifth round with the 162nd pick, heading to the Baltimore Ravens. Center Brian Parker rounded out the group, going in the sixth round with the 189th pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Path for Rivers To Play Early

With the draft behind us, analysts have begun breaking down the selections and identifying day-three picks with the potential to make an immediate impact. NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter released a list of late-round selections who could compete for a starting role in their first season, and Rivers earned a spot at number 10.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Reuter acknowledged that Rivers' lack of size pushed him down to the fifth round, but noted his physicality and productivity during his time at Duke as reasons to believe he can earn early starts.

Reuter also noted that Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has a history of injuries, and that starting slot cornerback Marlon Humphrey has missed 10 games over the past three seasons, creating a realistic path to playing time for Rivers sooner rather than later.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

"Rivers' lack of size (5-9 1/2, 185) pushed him down to the fifth round, but he was physical and productive throughout his time at Duke, whether playing inside or outside," Reuter said. "He could easily earn eight starts this year given potential first-stringer Chidobe Awuzie's injury history. It's worth mentioning starting slot CB Marlon Humphrey has missed 10 games over the past three seasons, too."

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

What Rivers Starting as Rookie Means for Duke Football

If Chandler Rivers earns a starting role with the Baltimore Ravens in his rookie season, the ripple effects for Duke football could be significant and long-lasting.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke is still a program working to establish itself as a consistent destination for elite defensive back talent. The Blue Devils winning the ACC championship last season was a major step forward, but sustaining that momentum on the recruiting trail requires proof that Durham develops players who go on to succeed at the next level.

Rivers starting games in the NFL as a fifth-round pick would be one of the most compelling recruiting pitches the Duke coaching staff could make to any defensive back prospect in the country.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruits and their families pay close attention to where players go in the draft and how quickly they contribute once they arrive. A cornerback who recorded 223 career tackles, earned a 90.7 PFF grade, and won All-ACC honors, going on to start for one of the most respected defensive organizations in the NFL, sends a clear message: Duke produces NFL-ready defensive backs.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) celebrates a blocked touchdown during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Beyond recruiting, Rivers' starting in Baltimore adds to the broader narrative that Duke football has genuinely turned a corner. The ACC title was the headline, but sustained success requires building a reputation that outlasts any single season. Having a former Blue Devil starting on Sundays keeps Duke in the national conversation and reinforces the idea that the program is no longer just a basketball school with a football team.