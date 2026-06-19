Why Duke’s Nate Sheppard Running Back To Watch Next Season

The Duke Blue Devils have themselves a gem in the form of running back Nate Sheppard, and he enters next season as one of the best running backs in the country.

Sheppard broke out as a star in head coach Manny Diaz’s offense last season as a freshman. He ran the ball 200 times for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, and caught 37 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown through the air. He played a major part in Duke’s ACC Championship run , and he’ll be back with the program next year looking to take another leap.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sheppard Proven To Be Elite

Sheppard averaged 5.7 yards per carry, and the 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back established himself as one of the best players in Duke’s offense last season. With a lot of changes on the roster, Sheppard could be in for another big season as a sophomore.

Notably, quarterback Darian Mensah is no longer with the team. In fact, he transferred to an ACC rival this offseason, the Miami Hurricanes. Mensah was the engine that made the Blue Devils’ offense go last season, and without him, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team lean into a more run-heavy style offense for the 2026 season, given their current quarterback situation.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Luckily for them, Sheppard is considered one of the very best running backs in the entire country heading into next season. ESPN’s Max Olson ranked Sheppard as the 10th-best running back in the nation going into next season.

Olson’s Thoughts

“Sheppard is not a household name quite yet, but personnel experts believe he's about to become one. The former three-star recruit from Louisiana shined in his true freshman season with the Blue Devils, producing a conference-high 1,418 yards from scrimmage for the ACC champs and earning second-team All-ACC honors,” Olson said.

“Several high-profile programs were hoping Sheppard might test the transfer portal in January, but he rejected their interest to stay in Durham for his sophomore campaign."

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sheppard and the Blue Devils will have some lofty expectations for next season after winning the ACC Championship last year. It’s safe to assume that if Duke has any success next season, Sheppard’s play will likely be front and center as one of the main reasons for their potential success.

Diaz and Co. saw a ton of change this offseason, but Sheppard was one of the mainstays. Expect the true sophomore to be a focal point of the offense in 2026.