Why Duke Football Can Still Have Success in 2026

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the more uncertain teams in the ACC heading into the 2026 season, and it’ll be tough for them to win a second consecutive ACC title.

The Blue Devils — despite going just 7-5 overall — managed to sneak their way into winning the ACC Championship crown after knocking off Virginia in the last season. However, they weren’t rewarded with a spot in the College Football Playoff despite being the ACC champs.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, celebrates a 42-29 win with his team against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Sees Major Change

After that thrilling run to a conference title, the Blue Devils underwent significant change, most notably under center. Star quarterback Darian Mensah hit the transfer portal at the season’s conclusion and ended up with an ACC rival in the form of the Miami Hurricanes. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season.

With Mensah now out of the picture, it puts a major dent in Duke’s plans for next season if they wish to remain a top team in the ACC. Even with him, the Blue Devils were still fighting for bowl-game eligibility deep into the regular season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Regardless, head coach Manny Diaz has helped bring the Blue Devils back to relevancy since taking over the head coaching position two seasons ago. For argument's sake, the program claimed its first outright conference title since 1962 in just Diaz’s second season at the helm.

Nonetheless, many still believe that Duke is on the cusp of greatness once again in 2026. ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently evaluated their outlook ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Connelly’s Thoughts

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during warm ups prior to the the 2025 ACC Championship game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Diaz's first two seasons at Duke have produced a good version of everything. They've also produced a pair of nine-win seasons and an ACC title. Now just imagine what could happen if Duke does all the good things at the same time,” Connelly said.

“Diaz didn't load up on transfers in the front seven, choosing instead to trust his succession plans. Six sophomores and juniors saw at least 100 snaps last season, and players such as junior tackle Preston Watson and blue-chip sophomore end Bryce Davis could be ready to shine. With excellent linebacker Luke Mergott returning as well, the defense might be able to improve enough to counter offensive regression.”

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will look to survive despite their significant losses and will lean on what they do have to try to make it back-to-back ACC titles in 2026.