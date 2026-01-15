Why Steph Curry Confesses to Duke Basketball Fandom

Four-time NBA champ and 17th-year Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, a Davidson Wildcats alum, never played for the Duke basketball program. But in the visitors' locker room following the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' 71-56 road win over the unranked Cal Golden Bears late Wednesday night, the 37-year-old active hoops legend noted with his words and a nod to his younger brother and current teammate, Blue Devil product Seth Curry, that he now feels at least a bit of a tie to the Duke family.

"I just love watching good basketball," Steph Curry, who sat courtside in Haas Pavilion alongside Seth Curry and their father in Charlotte Hornets great Dell Curry, expressed during his following talk to the team afterward. "And I love that competitive spirit y'all have — just watching it on TV and watching it in person — fighting through tough starts, knowing that you always have an opportunity to impose your will on a team.

"So, keep developing that identity. Keep supporting each other. And like, the sky's the limit for what y'all want to make of this year together. You know, I guess I'm Duke fam."

Seth Curry's Brotherhood Shoutout

Before offering his own words of support to Jon Scheyer's fourth Blue Devil bunch (16-1, 5-0 ACC), 12th-year pro Seth Curry expressed his excitement about his schedule aligning with the opportunity to see his alma mater in action.

"I had to come check my boys out and represent The Brotherhood out here in California," Curry said in the following court-level postgame video courtesy of the Duke baketball social media team. "It feels good to support the guys and catch them getting another win.

"They gotta go 2-0 on the road. So, hopefully, I get to Game 2 too."

Curry transferred to Duke from Liberty in 2009, having to watch from the bench as then-senior point guard Jon Scheyer and the 2009-10 Blue Devils captured the program's fourth of now-five national championships. He eventually became a two-time All-ACC performer for now-retired Mike Krzyzewski's blueblood powerhouse and has carved out a impressively long NBA career considering he went undrafted in 2013.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a road test versus the unranked Stanford Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC) in Maples Pavilion at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

