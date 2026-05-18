John Blackwell Praises Duke's Support During NBA Combine

Duke commit John Blackwell is one of the top transfer portal players from this year’s cycle, but he is also taking part in the NBA Draft Combine as he looks to improve his draft stock.

Blackwell was one of the top scorers in all of college basketball last season, averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. His ability to score at a high level and stay prolific from downtown caught the attention of head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite committing to play for Duke next season, Blackwell is still taking part in the NBA Draft Combine. However, due to his unusual measurements — Blackwell recorded a 6-foot-2 wingspan despite standing at 6-foot-3 inches tall — and other evaluations, Blackwell projects as a late-second round pick, or he could go totally undrafted as it is.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell’s Weaknesses

Despite his elite shooting and tenacity on offense, his frame and lack of true playmaking ability have hindered his draft stock. With his measurements, there’s no chance he’d be able to play anything other than point guard in the NBA, and without the ability to run an offense outside of his scoring, it has held him back up to this point.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils certainly hope that Blackwell decides to stick with them instead of staying in the draft. As long as those projections remain true, there’s a good chance he does in fact opt to play in Durham next season.

Although he is taking part in the combine to potentially forgo any chance of playing for Duke, Blackwell told reporters at a combine interview that Scheyer and his staff have been very supportive of him throughout the process.

Blackwell’s Comments

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) participates in drills during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Me and Coach talk often,” Blackwell said. “He tells me to update them on how I did. They always check in with me on how I’m doing, they’ve been really supportive. Obviously, Duke is a program that produces pros like no other, so they know how this process is, and they’ve been with me through this whole process."

Blackwell will keep trying to improve his draft odds throughout the rest of the combine, while the Blue Devils remain hopeful that he’ll eventually withdraw his name from the draft and suit up for the team next season as one of their top scoring options on a team that has title aspirations in 2026-27.