Predicting Duke's Leaders in 5 Major Statistical Categories

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are entering the 2026-27 college basketball season looking to avenge this past season's soul-crushing end at the hands of UConn in the Elite Eight.

Scheyer and Co. were intentional with building this incoming roster, blending elite freshman talent, roster continuity, and veteran experience. As a result, the Blue Devils have the deepest and most championship-ready team they've had under Scheyer.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke, at least on paper, is one of the deepest teams in college basketball. Let's try to predict the leaders in every major statistical category for the Blue Devils next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Points - John Blackwell

This is the easiest pick of the bunch. Blackwell, one of the top players in the transfer portal, will come to Durham as the go-to guy offensively, with a volume-scoring ability that could lead to a potential All-American-caliber season.

As a junior with Wisconsin in 2025-26, Blackwell averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. The 6'4" guard tallied 15 games of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more, including two straight in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blackwell will have the freedom to take 12-15 shots a game and could average nearly 25 points a game as a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rebounds - Drew Scharnowski

Patrick Ngongba has only tallied double-digit rebounds in one game throughout his career at Duke and averaged 5.8 this past season despite being the starting five-man. Scharnowski, the former Belmont Bruin, should play enough minutes and bring such intense physicality that he could lead the club on the glass.

This past season with Belmont, Scharnowski was ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference in total rebounds (181) and sixth in offensive rebounds (63). He tallied double-digit boards in five contests.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Assists - Caleb Foster

Foster averaged a career-high in assists this past season (2.8), and as the team's projected starting point guard with scorers and shooters all around him, the senior has the ability to be one of the best facilitators in college basketball.

Foster doesn't need to score to impact the game and rarely makes mistakes as a passer. As Duke's floor general next year, Foster will thrive in the pick-and-roll and with kickouts, given his ability to attack the rim.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Steals - John Blackwell

In addition to being one of the top scorers in college basketball last season, Blackwell is also a gifted defender, averaging over a steal a night this past season. Duke has consistently been one of the nation's best defensive teams since Scheyer took over, and Blackwell will be one of the top perimeter defenders the Blue Devils have at their disposal.

The Michigan native plays with intensity and active hands. With 6'5" Foster and 6'4" Blackwell, Duke could boast one of the best defensive backcourts in the sport.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Blocks - Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba completely broke onto the scene as an elite rim protector last season, averaging 1.1 blocks a night. Along with Scharnowski, getting to the basket will be no easy task against the Blue Devils next season.

According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating a season ago, which measures a player's defensive impact for his team when he is on the floor. The 6'11" rising junior is assuredly an ACC Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2026-27.