Why Week 1 Was Only Beginning for Duke's Bryce Davis
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Manny Diaz's second recruiting class with the Duke Blue Devils is on its way to being a shining success. Several players stood out in big ways for the program in their 17-3 win over the Tulane Green Wave, including running back Nate Sheppard, who had the biggest Week 1 performance of any running back in the FBS.
Like Mike Elko's 2022 recruiting class, featuring future stars Chandler Rivers, Jeremiah Hasley, and Wesley Williams, Diaz's second may be just as foundational. Sheppard's breakout performance wasn't the only one from last weekend, as the 2025 class's top player, defensive end Bryce Davis, also put in an impressive showing, making his presence felt against Tulane.
Former Top Blue Devils Recruit Shines in Week 1
In an age when the transfer portal rules smaller programs like Duke, having impactful recruiting classes goes a long way toward establishing long-term success. Diaz has shown he can overachieve with this group of players at the start of the season, even with his quarterback situation in a tricky spot. Players like Davis allow the Blue Devils to perform at a high level.
The highest-rated recruit in program history looked out of place, in a good way. A player with that type of talent, as a former top edge-rusher recruit coming out of high school, stands out anywhere outside of some of the elite programs.
While Davis played mainly in a reserve role as a freshman, his performance against Tulane showed a player who was ready to be unleashed.
What Bryce Davis Brings to the Table
Davis looked as though he was a complete mismatch for the opposing offensive tackles. His ability to manipulate pass sets and punch timing at the point of attack allowed him to discard hands quickly and win with various moves to generate pressure.
One of Davis' sacks displayed the explosiveness, bend, and acceleration through the arc and under the shoulder pads of the offensive tackle that you see from some of college football's best.
Davis' three tackles for loss also showed his ability against the run, with the power to squeeze gaps, take on pullers in the run game, and create separation at the point of attack with long arms and power. Duke may have a complete player on their hands and someone likely to be a force multiplier quickly.
Diaz struck gold when he recruited Davis, who chose the Blue Devils over regional powerhouses Clemson and Georgia. Ahead of the team's upcoming game against Illinois, Davis has a chance to keep building on last Saturday's awesome showcase. It feels as though this is only the beginning of what could be a great year for Davis.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft