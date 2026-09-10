Why Week 1 Was Only Beginning for Duke's Bryce Davis

Manny Diaz's second recruiting class with the Duke Blue Devils is on its way to being a shining success. Several players stood out in big ways for the program in their 17-3 win over the Tulane Green Wave, including running back Nate Sheppard, who had the biggest Week 1 performance of any running back in the FBS.

Like Mike Elko's 2022 recruiting class, featuring future stars Chandler Rivers, Jeremiah Hasley, and Wesley Williams, Diaz's second may be just as foundational. Sheppard's breakout performance wasn't the only one from last weekend, as the 2025 class's top player, defensive end Bryce Davis, also put in an impressive showing, making his presence felt against Tulane.

Former Top Blue Devils Recruit Shines in Week 1

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an age when the transfer portal rules smaller programs like Duke, having impactful recruiting classes goes a long way toward establishing long-term success. Diaz has shown he can overachieve with this group of players at the start of the season, even with his quarterback situation in a tricky spot. Players like Davis allow the Blue Devils to perform at a high level.

The highest-rated recruit in program history looked out of place, in a good way. A player with that type of talent, as a former top edge-rusher recruit coming out of high school, stands out anywhere outside of some of the elite programs.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Davis played mainly in a reserve role as a freshman, his performance against Tulane showed a player who was ready to be unleashed.

What Bryce Davis Brings to the Table

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davis looked as though he was a complete mismatch for the opposing offensive tackles. His ability to manipulate pass sets and punch timing at the point of attack allowed him to discard hands quickly and win with various moves to generate pressure.

One of Davis' sacks displayed the explosiveness, bend, and acceleration through the arc and under the shoulder pads of the offensive tackle that you see from some of college football's best.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) cuts through Duke Blue Devils saftey Caleb Weaver (3) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis' three tackles for loss also showed his ability against the run, with the power to squeeze gaps, take on pullers in the run game, and create separation at the point of attack with long arms and power. Duke may have a complete player on their hands and someone likely to be a force multiplier quickly.

Diaz struck gold when he recruited Davis, who chose the Blue Devils over regional powerhouses Clemson and Georgia. Ahead of the team's upcoming game against Illinois, Davis has a chance to keep building on last Saturday's awesome showcase. It feels as though this is only the beginning of what could be a great year for Davis.