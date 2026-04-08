Why Duke Will Be National Title Contender Again Next Season

The 2025-26 Duke basketball season is officially over. The Michigan Wolverines claimed the National Championship with a 69-63 victory over UConn, and the Blue Devils were watching from home after falling in the Elite Eight on a heartbreaking logo buzzer beater to the championship runner-up Huskies.

Now, Jon Scheyer and his staff turn their full attention to next season and the challenge of rebounding from one of the more painful losses in recent program history.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer , Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba could all enter the NBA Draft as potential first-round picks, and sophomore Darren Harris has already entered the transfer portal. Even accounting for those departures, Duke is not being counted out. With players like Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster potentially returning to Durham, combined with yet another elite recruiting class, the Blue Devils are still widely regarded as one of the best teams in the country heading into next season.

ESPN released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for next season, and Duke is listed as the second-best team in the country. The only team ahead of the Blue Devils is the National Champion Michigan Wolverines.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

ESPN: Duke Ranked Second

ESPN's Jeff Borzello notes that Duke's roster is in as much flux as any program in college basketball, with Cameron Boozer likely gone and Maliq Brown graduating. However, he points out that Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and Dame Sarr are all projected as late first-round or early second-round picks and could go either way in their draft decisions.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Bringing back Dame Sarr sis a must for Jon Scheyer. Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba would most likely leave for the NBA Draft; however, with how inconsistent Dame Sarr's freshman season was, bringing him back to have a much better sophomore year would be beneficial for both Sarr and Scheyer.

Borzello also highlights that Scheyer again has the nation's top recruiting class, led by five-stars Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. Caleb Foster is expected to return as a starter, and both Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia are set for expanded roles if they remain in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This team is going to look very different next season, with players entering the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal. Jon Scheyer will also not have an All-American-caliber freshman next year and will need to rely on the experienced veterans who have been with him for a while.