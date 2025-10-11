Weaknesses of the Duke Blue Devils' Offense
There are not a ton of complaints about the Blue Devils' offense, but there are some areas that need to be better moving forward if the program wants to meet the expectations the coaching staff has placed on the players.
With that in mind, let's take a look at where Duke could take its game to the next level with formidable opponents on the other side of the bye week.
Pass blocking - keeping Darian Mensah upright
Again, this could be a bit harsh, but Mensah has been sacked a solid amount so far this season. Through six weeks, the former Tulane quarterback has been sacked 12 times, including two games with three sacks taken.
According to PFF, the Blue Devils possess a pass-blocking grade of 73.7, which ranks 34th in the entire country.
Overall, the offensive line has been solid, but in true pass sets is when the concerns arise for this unit in charge of providing Mensah with clean pockets to operate from.
According to PFF, in true pass sets, there is no offensive lineman with a pass-blocking grade above 78.4. Even more alarming is center Matt Craycraft's effectiveness on those specific sets. Craycraft grades out with a 57.6 pass-blocking grade in true pass sets.
The veteran interior lineman has played on 100% of snaps this season, and if he is going to be depended on that frequently, he has to be better.
Sluggish starts early in games
This was evident in Duke's previous game against the California Golden Bears when the offense went three-and-out on the first possession of the game.
It has been a recurring theme for the offense, which struggled to get things going against Illinois in Week 2, scoring only three points in the first quarter. Unlike this past week, the Blue Devils were not able to overcome that slow start and fell 45-19.
The following week, Duke found itself in quicksand down 14-0 in the first quarter against Tulane, which snowballed into a 24-9 deficit at halftime. The Blue Devils would storm back in the second half, but ultimately fell short, losing 34-27.
With Georgia Tech and Clemson as the next two games on the schedule, the Blue Devils' offense has to find ways to kick things into gear earlier.
Georgia Tech, which is Duke's opponent following the bye, averages 37 points per game, which ranks 37th in the country.
