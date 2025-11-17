Defensive Grades Revealed From Duke's Disappointing Week 12 Loss
Another week, another game, another struggle for the Duke defense. The Blue Devils allowed more than 30 points for the third consecutive game.
Virginia ran through Duke in Durham, toppling Manny Diaz's team 34-17. The Cavaliers had 540 yards of total offense, owning the game through the air and on the ground.
Chandler Morris threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, torching the already burnt Duke secondary. He did throw two interceptions, both of which were nice plays for the Blue Devils. Chandler Rivers made a diving pick early in the game, while Tre Freeman scored on a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
On the ground, J'Mari Taylor toyed with the Blue Devils, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns, picking up 7.4 yards per carry. No matter what Duke tried, it seemed like they were just getting pushed around.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had some standouts on defense despite the loss. Here are the five highest-graded defenders from Saturday's defeat (minimum 30 snaps).
5) S Caleb Weaver
Weaver had a nice day in coverage, allowing three catches for only 15 yards. The safety can tend to play with his nose closer to the line at times, and that made him a consistent tackler against Virginia's efficient run game.
Weaver made nine tackles, which led the team, and five stops that resulted in negative plays for the Cavaliers. He did miss two tackles, however, bringing his season total to 16 missed tackles.
According to PFF, Weaver had an overall grade of 73.5, with a coverage grade of 70.3, a run defense grade of 76.0 and a tackling grade of 68.8.
4) LB Tre Freeman
Freeman was a huge bright spot on an otherwise dark day for the Blue Devils' defense. He made five tackles and had half a tackle for loss. His biggest play of the day was a fourth-quarter pick-six that was the second turnover forced by the Blue Devils.
Morris faced some pressure while trying to get the throw off, and Freeman jumped the tunnel screen and hauled in the interception from 18 yards out. He did go down in the end zone with an apparent injury and went into the medical tent on the sideline, so his status is worth monitoring this week.
According to PFF, Freeman had an overall grade of 73.8, with a run defense grade of 74.1, a tackling grade of 65.1 and a coverage grade of 67.3.
3) DT Aaron Hall
Duke's defensive line had a tough night stopping the run. However, lots of that yardage came on plays where Taylor got around the tackles and on the edges. That's because the interior showed up for Duke.
Hall made four tackles, one for a loss, and had a hit on Morris in the game. He got after Morris as a pass rusher, registering two pressures. Hall did a great job stuffing running lanes and redirecting Taylor, even though he found room elsewhere.
According to PFF, Hall had an overall grade of 74.0, with a run defense grade of 75.5, a tackling grade of 73.2 and a pass rush grade of 62.3.
2) DT Josiah Green
Next to Hall for most of the night, Green had an impressive night as well. Green had four tackles and half a tackle for loss. He also had one pressure.
Green's been a stout run defender this season for the Blue Devils, but this was his highest grade against the run this season. Like Hall, Green was great at knocking offensive linemen off their stance and redirecting plays in the backfield.
According to PFF, Green had an overall grade of 76.2, a run defense grade of 78.3, a tackling grade of 74.4 and a pass rush grade of 60.9.
1) LB Luke Mergott
Mergott has quietly been a very reliable contributor for the defense. Despite the bigger names in the linebacker room, he has been one of Duke's best tacklers.
The sophomore linebacker made nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and put a hit on Morris. He had three pressures on the Virginia quarterback on all three of his pass rush attempts. He also allowed just two short catches and did a good job filling gaps inside against the run.
According to PFF, Mergott had an overall grade of 80.9, with a tackling grade of 82.9, a run defense grade of 79.7, a pass rush grade of 66.0 and a coverage grade of 71.4.
