Why an ACC Title Wasn’t Realistic for Duke
The one thing Duke couldn't afford was for last week to impact this week. A stinging loss in a back-and-forth affair on the road at UConn is tough to overcome. But the result rolled over into a troubling loss at home.
The Blue Devils fell behind early and never recovered in a 34-17 loss on their home field to Virginia.
The No. 20 Cavaliers improved to 9-1 on the season and put themselves in the driver's seat to go to Charlotte next month for a shot at the ACC title. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils sank to 5-5 on the season, and their second conference loss all but eliminated them from any conversation in the ACC race.
The problem is, Duke might not have been totally deserving of being in that conversation to begin with. While the Blue Devils were mathematically in a good position in the race, there was not an overwhelming sense of confidence for them to actually get it done.
After a thrilling win on the road at Clemson, the Blue Devils were in the eye of the ACC storm. Their explosive offense made them perceived contenders for the conference. Darian Mensah looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he had the numbers to back it up.
However, Duke was in those shootouts for a reason, and it was because the team struggled to play complementary football. A midseason non-conference bout at UConn threw a wrench into Duke's plans as the race heated up, and that loss shot any momentum the Blue Devils had.
The blueprint has been out on the Blue Devils for a while now, and Virginia just perfected it on the field in Durham.
Defense Torched Again
Manny Diaz's squad has shown glaring holes all season long, most notably in its defense. Duke has struggled against both the pass and the run, and Virginia did just about everything it wanted to on Saturday night.
Chandler Morris, who was questionable for most of the week while in concussion protocol, threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Duke secondary. On the bright side, the Blue Devils did nab a pair of interceptions. Cornerback Chandler Rivers picked off a pass late in the first quarter, and linebacker Tre Freeman had a pick-six early in the fourth quarter.
Trell Harris had a field day against the Blue Devils, making eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Cavaliers kept him in motion for most of the game, and he just ran right by Duke defenders.
This is the third consecutive game that Duke has allowed a passer to top 300 yards in the air. The ACC doesn't have an abundance of top-line quarterbacks, yet the Blue Devils have been ineffective at stopping any of them.
That just further drives home the idea that Duke was bound to drop one of these games against experienced quarterbacks. After narrowly escaping Cade Klubnik, the veteran Morris put the nail in the coffin.
On the ground, the Cavaliers rushed for 224 yards as a team, picking up 5.3 yards per carry. J'Mari Taylor paced the backfield with 133 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. One of those carries was a 78-yard touchdown run off a pitch on an option play, where Taylor galloped untouched to the end zone.
Simply put, this defense has never been good enough for Duke to truly contend with more complete teams. That's not to say Duke was fighting for nothing, but the reality of the situation is that the defense had no answers and would force a shootout in any circumstance.
Offensive Lulls Remain An Issue
Despite putting up big numbers in the previous two games, the typically explosive Duke offense had some scoring droughts in different parts of each game.
Against Clemson, Duke jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and looked like it was about to send the Tigers to the woodshed. Instead, the Blue Devils stalled for most of the second and third quarters, letting Clemson back in the game before winning late.
Last week, the Blue Devils could barely move the ball in the first half, then exploded and went on a run in the second half to claw back before falling on the road.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils had nothing going all day long. Duke had five drives that did not include a first down. As a matter of fact, Duke's first three drives of the night were three-and-out punts. The Blue Devils didn't move the chains until the clock fell under 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Mensah did not bounce back from a rough showing in East Hartford. He completed just 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. He also had a fumble on a strip sack by Virginia's Mitchell Melton. Mensah also took some risky shots downfield, a few of which should have been intercepted.
Pass protection was an issue. Mensah was sacked four times and hit six more times. On the strip sack, Melton simply ran and ducked under left tackle Bruno Fina and hit Mensah from behind.
Duke also abandoned a running game that excelled last week. The Blue Devils went three-and-out on each of their first three possessions, which is nine total plays. Of those nine, tailback Nate Sheppard carried the ball twice.
On Duke's fourth drive, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer found success on the ground. Duke ran the ball seven times on an 11-play drive that ended in a field goal after Mensah was sacked.
While this offense can create big plays in the air and compete with the ACC, there are too many inconsistent performances that make this offense liable to make mistakes in big moments against better teams.
I have no doubts that Mensah is a terrific quarterback and could lead a scoring drive for Duke against anybody. However, he's still just a sophomore with a lot to learn and doesn't have the greatest supporting cast to pick him up when he isn't clicking.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.