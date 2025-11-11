Defensive Grades Revealed From Duke's Week 11 Loss
Duke's defensive slump continued on the back half of a two-week road trip, struggling to get a stop against a UConn offense that moved the ball at will. This time, it came back to bite them in a 37-34 loss in East Hartford.
In the past two weeks, facing both Clemson and UConn on the road, the Blue Devils have allowed a combined 82 points. While Duke did turn the ball over three times on offense, Manny Diaz's defense couldn't hold down the Huskies in the second half, in which they scored on all three of their full possessions.
Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke have not yet found an answer to improve their play on the field, especially in the second half.
Against Georgia Tech, the defense ran out of gas and was overwhelmed in the fourth quarter. Facing Clemson and UConn, the Blue Devils have been gashed by big gains through the air. Duke has allowed 29.1 points per game this season.
Huskies' quarterback Joe Fagnano was impressive, completing 27-of-39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. His top target, Skyler Bell, made 11 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He extended his FBS lead in receptions to 87 on the season and caught his FBS-leading 13th touchdown.
Duke still has a chance to crack the ACC title game, but the defense appears to be an Achilles heel that is only growing more vulnerable. According to Pro Football Focus, a few of the Blue Devils' defenders still had quality days on the field. Here are the five highest-graded defenders from Saturday's loss (minimum 30 snaps).
5) S Andrew Pellicciotta
Pellicciotta played 36 snaps against the Huskies, the most he has in a game this season. He made three tackles and played solid coverage from the free safety spot for most of the day. Fagnano got rid of the ball quickly and short before ripping it up the middle and along the sidelines, but the reserve safety didn't allow any of it.
Pelliccotta was not targeted on 24 snaps in coverage, which is pretty remarkable as a sub. He bounced between safety and playing low in the box, similar to how DaShawn Stone and Caleb Weaver are utilized. Pellicciotta might have carved out some more playing time, given the state of the secondary.
According to PFF, Pellicciotta had an overall grade of 67.6, with a tackling grade of 80.3, a coverage grade of 66.5 and a run defense grade of 66.6.
4) OLB Jaiden Francois
Francois was heavily utilized as the "star" position, bouncing between his role as an outside linebacker and frequently lining up over the slot like a nickel defender.
The veteran linebacker had four tackles and two for a loss on Saturday. He also did well from his slot position defensively, only allowing one short catch and also picking up one hurry on a blitz. Francois is a Swiss army knife in Diaz's defense and a reliable tackler, something the defense as a whole really lacks.
According to PFF, Francois earned an overall grade of 70.9, with a tackling grade of 79.0, a coverage grade of 71.1 and a run defense grade of 70.6.
3) DT Josiah Green
Green was a force from the interior. Despite being undersized at 6-foot-1, 285 pounds, Green has been great at plugging holes in the run game and rushing the passer from the inside.
Against the Huskies, Green had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a batted pass at the line of scrimmage. Green managed to pull down Fagnano on the second play of the game for a sack and set the tone for himself from there. He also had two hurries and one quarterback hit.
According to PFF, Green had an overall grade of 77.2, with a tackling grade of 73.4, a pass rush grade of 80.7 and a run defense grade of 65.1.
2) DE Wesley Williams
When Fagnano did get to sit back and look long, Duke was able to get some pressure on him. Williams was in his face all night, continuing his stellar season on the edge.
Williams made four tackles and had two quarterback hits in the game. He also had three hurries and four stops, which are plays that create negative results for the offense. He did have one penalty for roughing the passer on a play where he hit Fagnano in the helmet with his arm while trying to bat a pass.
According to PFF, Williams earned an overall grade of 77.5, with a tackling grade of 77.1, a pass rush grade of 74.0 and a run defense grade of 72.5.
1) LB Tre Freeman
Freeman has been a big boost for the run defense since getting fully healthy and returning to the core of the Duke defense. On Saturday, he also had a great day in coverage over the middle.
Freeman had five tackles against the Huskies and made a trio of deflections in coverage. He has not always been reliable as a zone defender against the pass this season, but Saturday was a strong step in the right direction.
According to PFF, Freeman earned an overall grade of 80.6, his highest grade of the season. He also had a tackling grade of 80.1, a coverage grade of 75.9, a run defense grade of 73.8 and a pass rush grade of 69.3.
