Duke Misses College Football Playoff, Headed to Sun Bowl

Less than 24 hours after Duke's improbable ACC Championship victory , the Blue Devils have their postseason matchup lined up.

No, it's not in the College Football Playoff, despite coach Manny Diaz repeatedly stating the case for the Blue Devils to crack the field. Instead, the ACC champions will head west to Texas, participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso. They will take on Arizona State, which finished its regular season with an 8-4 record.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After finishing the regular season and conference championship with an 8-5 record, Duke will get some much-needed time off to rest and possibly get some players back from injury. The Sun Bowl won't take place until New Year's Eve, giving the Blue Devils 25 days off before taking the field again.

Duke did seem to turn a corner, both offensively and defensively, riding a four-game winning streak into the postseason with a conference championship belt in tow. With the number of seniors on Duke's roster, there could be potential opt-outs or transfers that shake up the depth chart for the bowl game, but that information will reveal itself in the lead-up to the game.

Duke's History at Sun Bowl

Dec 27, 2014; El Paso, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jamison Crowder (3) runs back a punt for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2014 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

Duke has only appeared in the Sun Bowl once before, coincidentally against the same team. The Sun Devils and Blue Devils squared off in El Paso back in 2014, with ASU coming out victorious, 36-31.

The 81st edition of the Sun Bowl in 2014 was a wild affair. After Arizona State jumped out to a 20-3 lead, Duke orchestrated a furious rally in the second half, coming back to lead 31-30 with five minutes to go. The go-ahead score came on a trick play with former Duke receiver Jamison Crowder tossing a 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver Isaac Blakeney.

Dec 27, 2014; El Paso, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Anthony Boone (7) drops back to pass the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2014 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

However, ASU's Kalen Ballage returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards, and Sun Devils tailback Demario Richard punched in the touchdown on the next play.

Duke had one last chance to score and win the game. Former Duke quarterback Anthony Boone hit Crowder for a 43-yard gain into ASU territory. Later in the drive, Boone lofted a ball to the corner of the end zone to Crowder in hopes of retaking the lead with less than a minute remaining. Instead, ASU cornerback Kweishi Brown intercepted the pass, sealing the win for the Sun Devils.

Dec 27, 2014; El Paso, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kweishi Brown (10) intercepts a pass from the Duke Blue Devils late in the fourth quarter in the 2014 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. The Sun Devils defeated the Blue Devils 36-31. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have not been back to the bowl game since, nor have they met Arizona State again.

Quick Preview

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah made a few magical plays for the Blue Devils in Charlotte on Saturday, and Duke might have another budding star in tailback Nate Sheppard that could carry the offense to a ninth victory to close the season.

Duke also got a pair of takeaways and a few critical stops from its defense , which has been awful in big spots this season. Maybe the Blue Devils found a winning formula defensively that could help Duke avoid a shootout in the Sun Bowl.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Arizona State has had a winding road to end up in the Sun Bowl. After winning the Big 12 and nearly taking down Texas in the College Football Playoff last season, the Sun Devils had big expectations for 2025.

Instead, the Sun Devils lost starting quarterback Sam Leavitt midway through the season and star wideout Jordyn Tyson for a few games, as well as several key defensive starters. ASU fell on the road early in the year to Mississippi State, but eventually bounced back to defeat eventual Big 12 champion Texas Tech at home. However, with Jeff Sims at quarterback, the Sun Devils fell to rival Arizona at home to round out the regular season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils and Blue Devils have plenty of similarities, including both of their coaches, Diaz and Kenny Dillingham, being mentioned in consideration for job openings around the country. There is plenty of time for the Blue Devils to fine-tune some things before what should be an exciting bowl game to finish the season.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.