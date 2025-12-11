Duke Suffers Second Transfer Portal Exit

Duke is still three weeks away from its matchup with Arizona State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. The expectation is to get a decent look at some of Duke's younger players who did not see much action this season.

With a large portion of Duke's production graduating, the Blue Devils need to identify who on the roster is capable of stepping into a larger role next season, and where they need to be aggressive in recruiting out of the portal.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There is always the possibility that Manny Diaz will turn to some of his true freshmen right away. Duke relied upon some of its freshmen at different points this season. Nate Sheppard quickly earned the lead role in the backfield. Defensive backs Andrew Pellicciotta and Ma'khi Jones saw more action in the secondary later in the season.

While Duke tries to build a reputation as a force in the ACC, which is certainly aided by winning the conference championship , the Blue Devils will have to rely on some unknown faces and player development. That is, of course, as long as those faces stick around.

Maliki Wright Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman safety Maliki Wright announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on his Instagram. The rookie did not see the field this season for the Blue Devils.

The former three-star recruit is the second Blue Devil to announce his intentions to leave the program, joining junior running back Peyton Jones as a soon-to-be transfer. Thankfully, none of Duke's starting talent has announced any intentions to transfer or sit out of the bowl game yet.

Wright, a native of Orlando, Florida, was the 105th-ranked safety in the 2025 recruiting class. He chose the Blue Devils over offers from Iowa State, Missouri and Illinois. By entering the transfer portal without playing this season, Wright will still have four years of eligibility remaining.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"Thankful for my time at Duke and for the coaches, teammates, and people who helped me grow on and off the field," Wright said in his announcement. "I have learned a lot here, and I appreciate the opportunity to wear this jersey. After talking with my family and thinking about my future, I believe it is best for me to pursue better opportunities and be closer to the people who support me. With four years of eligibility remaining, I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal."

Even though he didn't get on the field this year, Wright could have been in the mix for a spot in the secondary next season. Duke's leading tackler, safety Caleb Weaver, has exhausted his eligibility, opening up a starting spot.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) celebrates with teammates after making a interception in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils also lost safety Terry Moore this season after he tore his ACL in Duke's bowl game in January. Moore could return next season with a redshirt, but he could also decide to turn to the NFL. Either way, there should be more opportunities in the secondary next season. Duke also signed three safeties in its latest recruiting class.

