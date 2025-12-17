Duke Ready For Final Non-Conference Test

The undefeated Blue Devils have two more non-conference games on the schedule. One seems like a given for the college basketball blue blood, while the other will be a true challenge.

Jon Scheyer will aim for his 100th win at the helm of the Duke program on Tuesday against Lipscomb, which would make him the fastest coach in ACC history to reach the milestone achievement.

While the Blue Devils would be wise not to look past any game on the schedule, it's hard not to look at Saturday's bout vs No. 16 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden as an important checkpoint this season.

Duke and Texas Tech both have reasonable national championship hopes. While the Red Raiders do have three losses, they are all to quality teams (No. 13 Illinois, No. 6 Purdue, No. 17 Arkansas). The game also features two of the best players in the country: Cameron Boozer vs the veteran JT Toppin.

Duke's Biggest Matchup

Toppin has been excellent this season, scoring 21.8 points per game while contributing 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Like Boozer, the offense in Lubbock flows through Toppin, who just posted 30 points and 11 boards in a loss to Arkansas.

The dueling pair are of similar size and stature, both standing at 6-foot-9 and more than 230 pounds. They play in the paint and muscle through defenders, so the struggle for physical dominance will be intriguing to say the least.

Plus, if Boozer is going to run away with the National Player of the Year award , there is no better competition for him to assert himself against.

Boozer has not been stopped by anyone this season, posting 23 points, 3.8 assists, 9.9 rebounds, one block and 1.7 steals per game, while also shooting 37.2% from long distance. Toppin is capable of stepping to the perimeter and contesting shots, but Boozer's shooting ability, coupled with his aggressive drives, might give him an edge.

Best of the Rest

Duke has started to see its offensive contributors step forward and find its rhythm more often. Isaiah Evans is creeping in the right direction, hitting six triples in the last three games. Opposite of him on the wing, Nikolas Khamenia has found a role as a spot-up shooter on the wing after entering the starting lineup. Patrick Ngongba II has continued to be excellent in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Texas Tech is a bit more reliant on just Toppin for production, but the Blue Devils shouldn't sleep on Christian Anderson. The sophomore guard has been on a heater lately, both as a scorer and a facilitator.

Anderson has dropped back-to-back double-doubles. He scored 26 points and dished 11 assists against Arkansas, while scoring 27 points and adding 10 assists against LSU. He hit five triples in both games and has connected on at least three 3-pointers in eight of Texas Tech's 10 games this season.

His ability to create plays for Toppin and the rest of the Red Raiders on offense could give Duke some trouble on the wing. Evans has some shortcomings as a defender, despite being solid this season. Khamenia is in the starting lineup for his offense, while Dame Sarr has better length and quickness defensively. That could be a battle that decides this game.

