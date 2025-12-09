Duke Loses Veteran Running Back to Transfer Portal

It's a good time to be a Blue Devil on the gridiron. Duke just won its first ACC Championship Game, bringing home the conference title for the first time since 1989. Even though the Blue Devils won't be going to the College Football Playoff, they will head to El Paso for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to face Arizona State.

A large portion of Duke's production this season came from the transfer portal, thanks to a willingness to spend with NIL, and coach Manny Diaz's aggressive recruiting through the portal.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, as Duke gets a few weeks off before the bowl game, the roster is likely to see some changes and departures. While the transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, two days after Duke plays in the Sun Bowl , many players are already announcing their intentions to enter the portal and leave their team.

The Blue Devils just saw their first player enter the portal on Monday, though he likely won't be the last.

Duke RB Peyton Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Peyton Jones (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The first Duke player to enter the transfer portal is junior running back Peyton Jones. The former 3-star recruit from Norfolk, Virginia, played in all three seasons with the team, but never found a consistent role in the backfield.

NEW: Duke RB Peyton Jones plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Jones rushed for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/cJpWnDQrcd — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 8, 2025

Jones saw the most action last season, as injuries in the running back room elevated him to a larger role at different times during the 2024 season.

His best game came on the road in 2024 against Miami when he set career-highs with 12 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown and made three catches for 61 yards and another touchdown. Jones also scored the game-winning touchdown that season against North Carolina to reclaim the Victory Bell. He finished the season with 317 rushing yards and three touchdowns and eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

DUKE TAKES BACK THE VICTORY BELL🔔

Peyton Jones seals the comeback😈@DukeFOOTBALL | @cpisecurity pic.twitter.com/yf9I57GUCo — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 29, 2024

In his junior season, Jones has only appeared on offense in the first three games of the season against Elon, Illinois and Tulane, but with a minimal role. He logged just 13 touches and one touchdown in those games.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball while defended by Virginia Cavaliers running back Jack Stevens (37) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The emergence of true freshman tailback Nate Sheppard erased Jones from the rotation in the backfield. Jones did crack the Paul Hornung Award watch list at the start of the season, an award which is annually given to the most versatile player in the country. However, he just didn't get many opportunities thanks to the new depth in the backfield.

Sheppard's dominance over the backfield makes Jones' decision to move on a logical one. Even with senior running backs Anderson Castle and Jaquez Moore graduating, Sheppard isn't expected to go anywhere, and it would be a long shot for Jones to suddenly capture a bigger role in the offense.

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Peyton Jones (5) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Jones will move on to a new team, the Blue Devils might dip into the portal to replace the Castle as a short-yardage power back in the offense. Duke did land two running backs in its latest recruiting class, but the Blue Devils could opt for a more experienced option in the portal.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.