Duke Loses Veteran Running Back to Transfer Portal
It's a good time to be a Blue Devil on the gridiron. Duke just won its first ACC Championship Game, bringing home the conference title for the first time since 1989. Even though the Blue Devils won't be going to the College Football Playoff, they will head to El Paso for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to face Arizona State.
A large portion of Duke's production this season came from the transfer portal, thanks to a willingness to spend with NIL, and coach Manny Diaz's aggressive recruiting through the portal.
However, as Duke gets a few weeks off before the bowl game, the roster is likely to see some changes and departures. While the transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, two days after Duke plays in the Sun Bowl, many players are already announcing their intentions to enter the portal and leave their team.
The Blue Devils just saw their first player enter the portal on Monday, though he likely won't be the last.
Duke RB Peyton Jones Enters Transfer Portal
The first Duke player to enter the transfer portal is junior running back Peyton Jones. The former 3-star recruit from Norfolk, Virginia, played in all three seasons with the team, but never found a consistent role in the backfield.
Jones saw the most action last season, as injuries in the running back room elevated him to a larger role at different times during the 2024 season.
His best game came on the road in 2024 against Miami when he set career-highs with 12 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown and made three catches for 61 yards and another touchdown. Jones also scored the game-winning touchdown that season against North Carolina to reclaim the Victory Bell. He finished the season with 317 rushing yards and three touchdowns and eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
In his junior season, Jones has only appeared on offense in the first three games of the season against Elon, Illinois and Tulane, but with a minimal role. He logged just 13 touches and one touchdown in those games.
The emergence of true freshman tailback Nate Sheppard erased Jones from the rotation in the backfield. Jones did crack the Paul Hornung Award watch list at the start of the season, an award which is annually given to the most versatile player in the country. However, he just didn't get many opportunities thanks to the new depth in the backfield.
Sheppard's dominance over the backfield makes Jones' decision to move on a logical one. Even with senior running backs Anderson Castle and Jaquez Moore graduating, Sheppard isn't expected to go anywhere, and it would be a long shot for Jones to suddenly capture a bigger role in the offense.
While Jones will move on to a new team, the Blue Devils might dip into the portal to replace the Castle as a short-yardage power back in the offense. Duke did land two running backs in its latest recruiting class, but the Blue Devils could opt for a more experienced option in the portal.
